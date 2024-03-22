Is a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel in the Works?

More than 20 years later, Sweet Home Alabama could be getting a second life. The 2002 rom-com, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and Josh Lucas, is a fan favorite—and rumors are swirling about a potential sequel.
While nothing is set in stone yet, the cast has been receptive to the possibility over the years. In 2022, for instance, Witherspoon said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that a sequel "would be a great idea" (via People). Lucas, too, said in 2018 that he'd "do it in a second."
"I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up. Are they still together? Are they divorced? Do they want to be back together?" Lucas said on The Talk. "I mean, the fact that they were together from when they were children, I would love to see what’s going on 20 years later."
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon
A photo posted by reesewitherspoon on
The movie follows Witherspoon's Melanie, a designer who returns to her Southern hometown and reconnects with her first love, played by Lucas. Fans can only assume the two lived happily ever after—but they wouldn't mind seeing their life together played out onscreen.
And while two-plus decades is a pretty long time to wait between movie installments, anything is possible. After all, one of Witherspoon's other classic 2000s franchises, Legally Blonde, has been reported to have a third movie in development for years now. (Plus, people won't stop asking Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews about The Princess Diaries 3.) If a Sweet Home Alabama sequel were to happen, fans would surely be thrilled.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
So Many Luxury Beauty Products Are On Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Tom Ford, Armani, YSL, Westman Atelier, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Actually Hired a Psychic to Solve the Kate Middleton Mystery
“I talked to my psychic, and she had a lot to say.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Breathes New Life Into a '90s Denim Trend
The model looked anything but retro.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She and Reese Witherspoon Think Now Is the Right Time for Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’
Kidman confirmed the Emmy-winning show’s return late last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
We've Never Really Thought About What Dog Breed Reese Witherspoon Would Be, But Witherspoon's Thoughts on the Matter Make Sense
She's "not a Rottweiler," that's for sure.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Sat Front Row at Fendi
Just a pair of 'Legally Blonde'(s).
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Won’t Back Down When It Comes to Her Decision to Eat Snow
“You only live once.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Took Their Lookalike Kids to Separate Events in L.A. Last Night
Both got the memo it was evidently “bring your kid to work day” on the red carpet.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Garner Praises Reese Witherspoon for Helping Her During a “Very Public, Very Hard Moment” in Her Life
To cope, the two turned to dance—and Witherspoon broke her foot in the process.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Vulnerably Shares That She Fell Apart and “Broke” a Year Ago: “I Cried and Cried”
“I started to realize that isn’t going to work for me.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published