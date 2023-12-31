Taylor Swift Spends New Years Eve at the Kansas City Chiefs Game in Support of Travis Kelce

Nothing says "supportive girlfriend" like attending a NFL game on New Year's Eve to cheer on your new beau.



On Sunday, Dec. 31, superstar Taylor Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Instead of sporting her signature miniskirt, the "Eras Tour" singer was seen rocking black straight-leg jeans with a matching top and boots. (Her signature red lip, however, was—as always—on point.)



She also showed that she is all about the team spirit by pairing her NYE look with a Kansas City Chiefs letterman-inspired jacket—which appeared to be from Kelce’s very own closet.

Taylor Swift spending New Year's Eve with the #Chiefs

Swift also spent Christmas Day in the football stands, cheering on the NFL safety in what ended up being a disappointing Kansas City loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.



Kelce has since admitted that Swift and her family essentially saved his Christmas in the wake of his team's defeat.



On a special family edition of his podcast New Heights released on December 29, Kelce shared how his girlfriend and her family helped him turn the initially upsetting day around.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’ve had better," Kelce told his brother and sister-in-law when he was asked how the start of his Christmas unfolded. "But it ended well! It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people.”

Win or lose, it's clear that Kelce has a boss in his corner who is willing to show up—rain, shine, or holiday—and with all of her support.