Taylor Swift's Family Invited the Entire Kelce Crew to "Festive and Special" Thanksgiving Dinner This Year Despite What Donna Kelce Said

In the words of Taylor Swift, "'Tis the damn season."

The pop star and boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time together this year, and it was a true family affair. According to People, the "Shake It Off" singer's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, hosted the Kelce family in Nashville, even though Mama Kelce claimed Taylor would be "busy" during an interview just a week prior.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told People. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the insider continued, adding that Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, "was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special." Jason and his wife, Kylie, are the proud parents of three young daughters and just announced they have a fourth little girl on the way, which surely brought an extra joyful element to the dinner.

On Nov. 14, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, appeared on the TODAY Show, and she definitely didn't indicate any joint Thanksgiving plans were in the works. "Not anything's planned," she said. "I think we're just going to be at the football game. We'll be doing that."

In fact, when asked if Swift would be joining the Kelce family for Thanksgiving, she replied, "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now, she still has her tour to do."

Taylor's dad, Scott, walked behind his daughter and Donna Kelce on the way into the Chiefs game on Nov. 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am going to be at a football game," Donna continued. "Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. Football is always the holidays, football's family."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That part of the story did pan out, as Mama Kelce joined Swift and her dad, Ed, in the box during the Chiefs' Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The "Cruel Summer" singer and her boyfriend's mom even coordinated outfits in cozy black-and-red looks as they arrived at the stadium (with a Chiefs-jacket-wearing Scott Swift in tow).

As for her tour, it'll be the end of a literal era when Swift heads to Vancouver, Canada this weekend for the final three shows of the Eras Tour. Will the Kelce family be there, too? Only time will tell.