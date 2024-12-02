Taylor Swift's Family Invited the Entire Kelce Crew to "Festive and Special" Thanksgiving Dinner This Year Despite What Donna Kelce Said
Mama Kelce claimed Taylor was "kind of busy" when asked if they were celebrating together.
In the words of Taylor Swift, "'Tis the damn season."
The pop star and boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time together this year, and it was a true family affair. According to People, the "Shake It Off" singer's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, hosted the Kelce family in Nashville, even though Mama Kelce claimed Taylor would be "busy" during an interview just a week prior.
"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told People. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the insider continued, adding that Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, "was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special." Jason and his wife, Kylie, are the proud parents of three young daughters and just announced they have a fourth little girl on the way, which surely brought an extra joyful element to the dinner.
On Nov. 14, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, appeared on the TODAY Show, and she definitely didn't indicate any joint Thanksgiving plans were in the works. "Not anything's planned," she said. "I think we're just going to be at the football game. We'll be doing that."
In fact, when asked if Swift would be joining the Kelce family for Thanksgiving, she replied, "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now, she still has her tour to do."
"I am going to be at a football game," Donna continued. "Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. Football is always the holidays, football's family."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
That part of the story did pan out, as Mama Kelce joined Swift and her dad, Ed, in the box during the Chiefs' Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The "Cruel Summer" singer and her boyfriend's mom even coordinated outfits in cozy black-and-red looks as they arrived at the stadium (with a Chiefs-jacket-wearing Scott Swift in tow).
As for her tour, it'll be the end of a literal era when Swift heads to Vancouver, Canada this weekend for the final three shows of the Eras Tour. Will the Kelce family be there, too? Only time will tell.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Key to Smelling "Cozy and Inviting"
For the record, her favorite fragrances are on a rare Cyber Monday sale.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Proves You Can Wear a Bra to Your Holiday Party
At least if you have a Birkin to match.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nothing But the Hits—15 Classic Holiday Gifts to Shop From Nordstrom
PJs, fragrances, Ugg boots, and more.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Travis Kelce Made a Sweet Slip-Up on His Podcast That Shows Taylor Swift Is Always on His Mind
Fans are gushing about the romantic Freudian slip.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Are Melting Down Trying to Decipher a Hand Gesture She Made at the Latest Eras Tour Stop
"I mean she wouldn’t just countdown to the last show cause it’s the last show…right? Something special has to happen………. right???"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Hinted at Her Next Era in a Note to Readers in 'The Eras Tour Book'
"See you next era..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Revealed the Taylor Swift Song He'll "Always Listen to Forever"
His desert island Taylor Swift playlist would also include a track that he "learned to love" and one that's almost definitely about him.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Cara Delevingne Dishes on Taking Taylor Swift on a "Wild Ride" When They Lived Together
Well, they weren't bored.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Did Matty Healy Just Inadvertently Confirm Taylor Swift's "Guilty as Sin" Is About Him?
Very suspicious.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With the Kelces: "She's Kind of Busy"
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Was Caught on Camera Reminding a Security Guard to Say "Please"
The interaction took place at Travis Kelce's latest game.
By Amy Mackelden Published