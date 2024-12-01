Travis Kelce Made a Sweet Slip-Up on His Podcast That Shows Taylor Swift Is Always on His Mind

Fans are gushing about the romantic Freudian slip.

Even when they're apart Travis Kelce always has girlfriend Taylor Swift on his mind, at least if you consider Freudian slips proof of such things.

The romantic subconscious gesture slipped out on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, during a discussion with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce about their latest New Heights Film Club pick, Road House.

While discussing their review of the movie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end referenced one of the first movies the pair reviewed, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (a pick that was submitted, along with several other "chick flicks," when the Kelce brothers invited listeners to suggest movies for them to review on the podcast—something Jason attributed to the "Fortnight" singer's fans, joking, "There's just a lot of chick flicks—we got a lot of Swifties trying to make us watch bad movies").

"What did we give, uh, Tortured—," he said, accidentally starting to say the title of Swift's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, instead of the title of the movie.

He caught the error before he finished saying the wrong title, but still laughed about it while correcting himself.

"I mean, not Tortured," he said quickly, while laughing under his breath at the mistake. "What did we give, uh, Traveling Pants?"

Fans of the couple didn't mind the flub though. In fact, many were downright delighted by it, jumping on X (née Twitter) to gush about the moment, with descriptions ranging from "heartwarming" and "adorable" to "possibly the cutest thing that has ever happened in the history of ever."

Here are just some of the elated reactions:

And, while many fans felt full of warm fuzzies about Swift and Kelce's relationship after hearing the slip, others just felt seen.

