Travis Kelce Made a Sweet Slip-Up on His Podcast That Shows Taylor Swift Is Always on His Mind
Fans are gushing about the romantic Freudian slip.
Even when they're apart Travis Kelce always has girlfriend Taylor Swift on his mind, at least if you consider Freudian slips proof of such things.
The romantic subconscious gesture slipped out on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, during a discussion with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce about their latest New Heights Film Club pick, Road House.
While discussing their review of the movie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end referenced one of the first movies the pair reviewed, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (a pick that was submitted, along with several other "chick flicks," when the Kelce brothers invited listeners to suggest movies for them to review on the podcast—something Jason attributed to the "Fortnight" singer's fans, joking, "There's just a lot of chick flicks—we got a lot of Swifties trying to make us watch bad movies").
A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)
A photo posted by on
"What did we give, uh, Tortured—," he said, accidentally starting to say the title of Swift's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, instead of the title of the movie.
He caught the error before he finished saying the wrong title, but still laughed about it while correcting himself.
"I mean, not Tortured," he said quickly, while laughing under his breath at the mistake. "What did we give, uh, Traveling Pants?"
Fans of the couple didn't mind the flub though. In fact, many were downright delighted by it, jumping on X (née Twitter) to gush about the moment, with descriptions ranging from "heartwarming" and "adorable" to "possibly the cutest thing that has ever happened in the history of ever."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Here are just some of the elated reactions:
I’m dying at the cuteness of this omg he has her album on his mind, it’s so heartwarming 🥹 https://t.co/BA044p71seNovember 27, 2024
Okay this is possibly the cutest thing that has ever happened in the history of forever. https://t.co/iw24PirAphNovember 27, 2024
he was about to say torture poets ☺️ she is always on his mind lol pic.twitter.com/9DSbofBDKyNovember 27, 2024
taylor is ALWAYS on his mind and it’s absolutely adorable 😭💖 https://t.co/lw1d0I818gNovember 27, 2024
And, while many fans felt full of warm fuzzies about Swift and Kelce's relationship after hearing the slip, others just felt seen.
travis almost saying tortured poets… one of us! one of us! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CBs1ylnwExNovember 27, 2024
I also bring up tortured poets in every single conversation I have https://t.co/PBLzur8p54 pic.twitter.com/qgeHqnYUdNNovember 27, 2024
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Joe Alwyn Had a Flirty Red Carpet Moment with British Comedian and Presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg
He joked that they were "kindred spirits" during a bit of interview banter.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Are Melting Down Trying to Decipher a Hand Gesture She Made at the Latest Eras Tour Stop
"I mean she wouldn’t just countdown to the last show cause it’s the last show…right? Something special has to happen………. right???"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Miley Cyrus Says It Was Her Mom's Idea to Have Her Pole Dance During 2009 Teen Choice Awards at 16
"When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Are Melting Down Trying to Decipher a Hand Gesture She Made at the Latest Eras Tour Stop
"I mean she wouldn’t just countdown to the last show cause it’s the last show…right? Something special has to happen………. right???"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Sharing Details About Their Breakup
She called her public breakup with the NFL player "overwhelming."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Hinted at Her Next Era in a Note to Readers in 'The Eras Tour Book'
"See you next era..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jason Kelce and His Wife, Kylie Kelce, Just Dropped a New Holiday Song and Music Video
The couple recorded the song, "Loud Little Town," for Jason's 'A Philly Special Christmas Party' holiday album.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Revealed the Taylor Swift Song He'll "Always Listen to Forever"
His desert island Taylor Swift playlist would also include a track that he "learned to love" and one that's almost definitely about him.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Cara Delevingne Dishes on Taking Taylor Swift on a "Wild Ride" When They Lived Together
Well, they weren't bored.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Did Matty Healy Just Inadvertently Confirm Taylor Swift's "Guilty as Sin" Is About Him?
Very suspicious.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With the Kelces: "She's Kind of Busy"
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published