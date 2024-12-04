How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Spending the Holiday Season Once the 'Eras Tour' Ends

Taylor Swift is reportedly getting ready for a busy holiday season with family once the 'Eras Tour' finally ends. Having already hosted boyfriend Travis Kelce and his family for Thanksgiving, the "Red" singer will apparently invite everyone to join her for Christmas, too.

A new Us Weekly report suggests that Swift and Kelce's families will reunite over the holidays. "Swift plans on hosting Christmas with her and Kelce's families and wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note," the outlet explained.

It would appear as though the couple's joint Thanksgiving celebration was incredibly successful, which is why they will spend the holidays together as well. "Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," a source told People. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

Unsurprisingly, Swifties are already wondering if and when the pair might get engaged. But according to Us Weekly, Swift and Kelce "aren’t rushing it," although they'd allegedly "love to be engaged," per a source.

Travis Kelce joins girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage at the 'Eras Tour' in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to an engagement, timing is apparently key. "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style," a source told Us Weekly. "That's just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever."

Due to Swift's busy schedule on account of the 'Eras Tour,' she hasn't had much time to relax with Kelce. That could all change, sources told the publication, when she finally ends her record-breaking tour on Dec. 8.

"Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while," a source told Us Weekly, suggesting that the pair would split their time between Nashville and New York. "They want to do 'normal things' as a couple."

As for how that "normality" could influence their relationship, a source alleged, "Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that's when] the little nuances about someone's personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other."

Travis' mom Donna Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the Nov. 30 Chiefs game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce's families are reportedly very close already, so spending the holidays together is a logical next step. "They'e very intertwined," a source told Us Weekly. "[It feels] as if they’ve been a part of each other's [lives] for years. It's been seamless."