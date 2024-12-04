Is Travis Kelce Coming to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?

It's the end of an era (literally) this weekend when Taylor Swift plays her final show of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada. Ever since Travis Kelce hit the stage and collectively blew Swifties' minds in June, fans have been wondering whether he'll make another concert appearance. But with Kelce's football schedule, will he even come to Vancouver at all? Let's take a deep dive.

It's the question that's been on everyone's mind: Will Travis be there for the end of the Eras Tour? I happen to be heading to one of the Vancouver shows, and I know it's crossed my own mind a time or 12. So yes, I did a little digging.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers right smack in the middle of Taylor's performance on Sunday night, Dec. 8—the final show of the Eras Tour—so we can safely say there's no way he's going to be seeing his girlfriend close out her historic run of concerts.

So what about Friday and Saturday? Here's where it gets tricky. In theory, Kelce could be there for the first Vancouver show, which takes place on Dec. 6, but Chiefs do have practice on Fridays when there's a Sunday game. Did I consult the official NFL coaching guidelines for their training schedule? Of course.

Kelce shocked fans by playing a part in the tour during a June 2024 stop in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Chiefs tight end flew to Vancouver after practice, he could potentially make the 7 p.m. PST show (Travis does have access to Swift's private jet, after all). Since it's a home game, the Chiefs won't be traveling to Los Angeles on Saturday, but the problem is Kelce will still have morning practice and a curfew on Saturday night. That makes both Friday's and Saturday's shows seem like fairly unlikely options.

So what has Travis himself said about the situation?

During a Nov. 6 episode of the New Heights podcast he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Travis said, "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," referring to his recent trip to see Swift perform in Indianapolis, Indiana. That sounds an awful lot like a confirmation he won't be attending more shows, but never say never.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NFL player did, after all, tease a potential on-stage appearance during a summer episode of New Heights. "Shoutout to Tay for letting me jump up on stage with her," he said when discussing his London appearance. "Who knows? Might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot."

Swift and Kelce held hands during an October 2024 date night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite him likely missing out on the Eras Tour, Kelce did spend Thanksgiving with Taylor and her family in Nashville. He's also—at least according to US Weekly—set to join the Swifts and Kelces for a joint Christmas celebration.

"Swift plans on hosting Christmas with her and Kelce's families and wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note," a source told the magazine.

At the end of the day, even if Travis doesn't make it to Vancouver, he'll still have plenty of memories from the road—and future tours to come.