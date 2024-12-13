Taylor Swift Sweetly Dishes on Travis Kelce With a Young Swiftie at Children's Hospital
"I like Travis now," the fan shared.
Taylor Swift has always been one to give back to her fans, and after wrapping up the Eras Tour over the weekend, she headed to a children's hospital in Kansas City, Missouri to spread some holiday cheer.
According to one fan's grandmother—who posted photos from Swift's visit on Facebook— boyfriend Travis Kelce was also in attendance, but made separate visits to children during their visit to Children’s Mercy Kansas City. And even though he wasn't in the room, the Kansas City Chiefs player came up in conversation during the pop star's visit with one young Swiftie.
In a video shared on Instagram, a patient tells Swift, "I like Travis now," prompting the "Shake It Off" singer to exclaim, "Yes! Me too. That's an absolute yes on that one."
Swift, dressed in a tartan Miu Miu skirt and matching shirt, signed her Eras Tour book for the fan as a therapy dog laid nearby. "Is he your favorite player?" she asked, with the Swiftie replying, "Yeah, either him or Patrick [Mahomes]." The "Cruel Summer" singer clearly approved, telling the fan, "These are good answers. You are acing this!"
A photo posted by on
And in an X post, Swift laughed with joy as she posed for pictures with a "Go Taylor's Boyfriend" towel and a young fan. Her visit brought plenty of joy to the patients and their families, and one young Swiftie's grandma, Anita Belt, took to Facebook to share her gratitude (and some pics with Taylor).
“Thank you Taylor Swift for bringing some joy to Rylie today!!” Belt wrote, in part. “Travis Kelce was in the building as well, but didn’t stop in his room. Great way to bring a smile and make a memory! ❤️.
Not to be left out was service dog Jellybean the golden retriever, who got her own social media moment with Swift. "QUEEN JELLY 🤝🏼 QUEEN TAYLOR," Tails of KC Facility Dogs posted on its Instagram account along with two photos of the pop star petting Jellybean.
"I’m so jelly of Jelly! This is pawesome!" one follower commented on the post, while another added, in part, "We approve of TayTay with all therapy dogs!! Awesome philanthropist and giver!"
Swift is celebrating her 35th birthday on Friday, Dec. 13, with Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, telling the Baskin and Phelps podcast on Dec. 12 that his son's girlfriend was a tough one when it came to gifts. "Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present," he said during the episode, referring to his eldest son and retired Eagles player, Jason Kelce. "There's nothing they want that they don't already have."
"You gotta dig down and come up with something special," he added. "The amount of money is meaningless. You're not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that cost, you know, $100,000."
Somehow we have a feeling that making children smile was the best birthday gift of all for Taylor.
