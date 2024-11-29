Taylor Swift Hinted at Her Next Era in a Note to Readers in 'The Eras Tour Book'
"See you next era..."
We're approaching the end of an era—actually, the end of several, in a way. On December 8, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour era will end with the record-breaking tour's final show in Vancouver, Canada.
Swift commemorated the tour in The Eras Tour Book and decided to release it on Black Friday, which seems fitting—tickets for the Eras Tour were infamously stressful to shop for, too. The book is finally available (for intrepid fans willing to brave the Black Friday crowds at Target, at least) and it's full of behind-the-scenes details about the show.
In a particularly personal note to readers at the beginning of the book, Swift describes the process of developing the process of creating "the longest, most ambitious show I’d ever attempted" (the Eras Tour averaged 3 hour and 15 minutes in length and 45 songs played) and explained that she had to work to "be physically and mentally tougher" to pull off the concept.
Clearly, she did pull off the concept, but true to form, Swift couldn't resist looking forward at least a little, even in her opening note for a book that was specifically focused on looking back.
After reflecting on the Eras Tour for a full page, she closed the note to readers with a handwritten message: "See you next era..."
📔 | A note from Taylor on the back cover of The Eras Tour book“See you next era…” pic.twitter.com/ACEjKMYFV2November 29, 2024
While she didn't hint at exactly what that next era might look like, she did sum up what made the Eras Tour era so special—and reminded readers that the beauty of life is that new eras are always coming and that they come "in waves, in phases, in brilliant flurries of magical moments."
“It is the honor of a lifetime to be that for them, of only for a night,” Swift wrote. “And although we are all on our own in this big scary life, somehow it doesn’t feel that way when we’re singing the same words as 80,000 other people wearing glittery face paint. We do it because life comes in waves, in phases, in brilliant flurries of magical moments, and all of these things come together to create … Eras.”
This isn't anything new, of course—it's a point Swift has been making for years, notably in her Time Person of the Year interview in 2023.
“Nothing is permanent,” she said at the time. “So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before. There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
