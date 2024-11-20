Ted Danson is a big ol' softy, as it turns out.

The actor's costars from new show A Man on the Inside, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Lilah Richcreek Estrada, just sat down with Us Weekly to talk about their experience making the show—and one of the loveliest tidbits about Danson's relationship with his wife Mary Steenburgen came out of their interview.

"He really loves his wife," Ellis revealed. "He talks about Mary a lot. It’s very sweet. You’re like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m so tired. I had to get up at 5 to get here.' And he's like, 'Yeah, I had to get up at 3:30 because Mary and I needed our time together before I came in.'"

Estrada chimed in, "To do, like, Wordle! I think they do Wordle," with Ellis confirming, "Yeah, they do, like, crossword puzzles together."

While Estrada said that it was all "really cute," Ellis confirmed that she's not willing to be Ted Danson levels of committed to her own spouse Charlie Day.

"So what I learned is that I'm not committed enough in my relationship," she said. When a reporter laughed off camera, she added for avoidance of doubt, "Nor do I care to be. Not at 3:30 a.m."

Estrada agreed, "We learned that we like sleep."

Danson and Steenburgen—an actress known for Book Club and The Proposal—have been married since 1995, with the Good Place actor having been married twice before. His marriage to Randy Danson lasted between 1970 and 1975, and his marriage to the mother of his children Casey Coates ran from 1977 to 1993. They share daughters Kate, 44, and Alexis, 39.

As for A Man on the Inside, it's a new Netflix comedy which premieres on Nov. 21 and also stars Gilmore Girls' Sally Struthers, Parks and Recreation's Jama Williamson, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz. In other words: the cream of the crop of sitcoms has joined forces for this one, so it seems pretty promising.