Tinashe Credits her "Contrary" Personality to Her Aquarius Sun

Tinashe: singer, songwriter, dancer, powerhouse, Aquarius.

The artist spoke to Marie Claire as part of a cover story for our digital Beauty Issue, and she made it clear that her birth chart exerts a lot of influence on who she is as a person and as a performer.

"There's a very big part of me, perhaps the Aquarius in me, that's very contrary, so as soon as someone says I should do this, I tend to do the opposite, even if they may be right," she told us. It's this part of her that allowed her to break off from her former record label, RCA, in 2019, after feeling misunderstood.

Now, as an independent artist, she feels a lot more freedom to explore her creativity without the constraints of a label. "It helps who I choose to work with, people who are also true creatives and constantly pushing themselves," she explains. "That's always more fun."

(Image credit: Tracy Nguyen)

When she's creating something, whether that's a song or the visuals for her personal brand, she looks for spiritual inspiration. "A lot of the things are inspired by another thing that I've done, like a continued conversation," she says. "I'll write a song and then that song leads to an idea, that then shapes the rest of the rollout, or the album, or the creative. I allow the ideas to reveal themselves to me in a way."

But there's another part of her chart that explains a lot about Tinashe: her Leo moon. You see it, right? "Loving to be on stage, wanting to be perceived, putting myself out there—I don't really relate to that in my real life, even though…that is my real life," she tells us.

Unlike your average Leo, Tinashe doesn't always relish the attention. "There's an interesting disconnect between my artist persona and my day-to-day, where I don't want to be the center of attention," she continues.

In our cover story, Tinashe also opens up about her childhood (and, well, adulthood) fascination with aliens. In short, it's not hard to see that the mystical realm is a big part of her life. Love that for her.