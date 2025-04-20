Your Fragrance Horoscope for Taurus Season Is Impulsive, Confident, and Allergic to Surface-Level Frivolity

We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose—literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Welcome to Taurus season, friends! As we move past Aries season and settle into our next chapter, expect the tempo to shift. After weeks of combustive energy (to say the absolute least), the stars invite us to slow down, breathe deeply, and root ourselves in something real. Taurus—the first earth sign of the zodiac—isn’t here to chase; it’s here to cultivate. This is a season of embodiment: pleasure becomes a practice, presence a superpower, and frolicking in the meadow (may I suggest a fresh-smelling fragrance?) is a non-negotiable.

But don’t let the pastoral vibes fool you—Taurus season has edge! The New Moon in Taurus on April 27 plants seeds of resilience, asking us to build from the ground up. Then, just a few days later (on April 30), Venus (Taurus’ ruling planet) bursts into fiery Aries. Expect desire to turn direct, bold, and a little impulsive. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12, only turns up the emotional volume even further.

Scorpio, the sign opposite Taurus, is allergic to anything surface-level. This lunation digs deep, shining a light on what’s been repressed, ignored, or decaying in the shadows. It’s intense, yes—but it’s also a powerful release. Transformation is possible, but only if you’re willing to feel it all. Finally, on May 18, Jupiter sextiles Chiron, offering healing through honesty. This is the essence of integration: a chance to transform wounds into wisdom, especially around identity, worth, and confidence.

For every sign, Taurus season is an invitation to come back into your body and honor your own natural rhythms. So whether you're cocooning or blooming, I’ve matched you with a fragrance to help you feel grounded, inspired, and magnetic. Let’s get into it!

Taurus season brings attention to your financial and emotional exchanges, Aries. It’s time to get intimate with your values: what you give, what you receive, and what you truly deserve. Of course, trusting your instincts and owning your worth is the best path forward. Bulgari Alegra Insieme invites you into your wealthy aunt’s closet (or, the wealthy aunt you wish you had) for a cozy, comforting pep talk. It’s musky, woodsy, and luxuriously mysterious—channel that unapologetic confidence as you move through the next few weeks.

It’s your season, Taurus—and we want to see you shine! The New Moon in your sign gives you the green light to reinvent yourself from the ground up. It’s the rebrand you’ve been waiting for! This isn’t about pleasing others; it’s about showing up exactly as you are. Initio Power Self is your aromatic affirmation: clean yet spicy, grounded yet charismatic. With notes of pink peppercorn and musk, it’s bold, vibrant, and the perfect signature scent for your birthday month.

Initio Parfums Privés Power Self Extrait De Parfum $410 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Taurus season is a vibe shift, Gemini. The area of your chart associated with deep emotions is activated, so you’re stepping back from the spotlight and into the realm of dreams, healing, and subconscious reflection. This is a powerful time to release what’s no longer serving you, especially as the Full Moon in Scorpio prompts you to reset your habits. Orebella Nightcap feels like a secret spell: fizzy ginger, sexy vanilla, and brown sugar notes stir your imagination. I encourage you to let this skin-scent elixir be your sensory portal between worlds.

For you, Taurus season activates your friendships, future goals, and community spaces. Your heart is craving connection—but also joy, pleasure, and just… fun. The New Moon brings opportunities to align with like-minded dreamers, while the Scorpio Full Moon reignites your creativity. You’re allowed to be a little weird, Cancer! Snif’s Hot Cakes Pancakes is the ultimate nostalgic gourmand, evoking childhood sleepovers and '90s scratch-and-sniff stickers. It’s playful, wacky, and totally unforgettable, which may very well be your month ahead.

Snif Hot Cakes Eau De Toilette $65 at Ulta Beauty

This is a huge month for you, Leo! Taurus season turns your attention to career and public presence, and you’re stepping into a new level of recognition. You were made for this (obviously), but even still, the pressure to perform may feel high. Don’t let imposter syndrome or limiting beliefs throw you off course—you know what you’re doing and you’re ready to shine. Let 24 Faubourg by Hermès be your muse: originally launched in 1995, this warm, floral, ylang-ylang-forward fragrance channels peak Cher Horowitz energy. With this scent as your guide, trust that everywhere you go has a valet—metaphorically speaking.

Time to break out of that comfort zone, Virgo! The New Moon in Taurus lights up the area of your chart associated with big, philosophical growth, inviting you to chase a dream, book a ticket, or dive head-first into an unexpected, esoteric hobby (might I suggest astrology?). This is your moment to stretch beyond what’s familiar and embrace the unknown. Jo Malone’s Beach Blossom is your passport—minty, green, and sun-drenched. It smells like sand in your hair and ocean on your skin, the perfect companion for a mind wide open, and—maybe—a much-needed vacation.

Jo Malone London Beach Blossom Cologne With Coconut Water and Vanilla $168 at Sephora

Libra, this month, you’re getting deep—literally and figuratively. Taurus season activates the part of your chart that governs intimacy, transformation, and shared power, inviting you to explore what lies beneath the surface. The Full Moon in Scorpio mid-month brings questions of worth and reciprocity into focus. Are you being truly seen and valued, or is it time to explore a new type of dynamic? Louboutin La Rose is your perfect companion. Bourbon and licorice wrapped in smoky seduction, this fragrance channels the energy of a classic film noir: mysterious, a little moody, and emotionally complex, just like you.

Christian Louboutin Fétiche Le Cuir Eau De Parfum $245 at Nordstrom

This month is all about relationships. With the Sun moving through your opposite sign, you’re considering (and reconsidering) how you show up in partnerships—and, more importantly, whether those dynamics reflect your authentic self. The Full Moon in your sign is a personal turning point, encouraging you to shed outdated roles and reconnect with the most important relationship of all: the one you have with yourself. D.S. & Durga’s Debaser is the ultimate unisex scent for your re-emergence: sticky fig, green coconut, and a pulse of grungy, sensual confidence. Inspired by the iconic Pixies song, it’s edgy, raw, and unmistakably hot.

D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau De Parfum $210 at Bluemercury

For you, Sagittarius, Taurus season brings your attention to the rituals, habits, and rhythms that support your wellness—but this isn’t about productivity. It’s about listening. Your body is a temple, and it’s speaking in subtle, yet powerful ways: where you’re holding tension, where you’re craving release, and where your energy longs to flow. Diptyque’s Fleur de Peau is your sensory guide through this healing process—a musky, powdery scent that whispers like a 1920s fortune teller behind a silk curtain. Enchanted, ethereal, and just a little haunted, it wraps around you like a velvet robe at the edge of a dream.

You work hard, Capricorn—but this month, the universe wants you to play. Taurus season lights up your zone of pleasure, romance, and creative expression, reminding you that joy is not a distraction from your purpose—it’s part of it. With Venus in Aries fanning the flames of desire, you're being invited to practice your flirting techniques. Boy Smells Coco Cream is your vacation-in-a-bottle fantasy: creamy coconut, warm skin, a hint of nostalgia. It smells like a summer crush, so let yourself have a little fun—you’ve earned it.

Taurus season brings you home—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s an invitation to turn your space into a sanctuary: one that soothes your nervous system, reflects your passions, and reminds you that you’re safe. Whether it’s a stack of books by the bed, fresh sheets, or a well-placed candle, this is about creating rooted luxury on your own terms. Chloé Cedres smells exactly like that intention—crisp linens, lemony woods, and soft rose layered over refined cedar. It’s elegant, understated, and deeply restorative.

Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Cedrus Eau De Parfum $155 at Nordstrom

This month is all about reconnection, Pisces. Taurus season is pulling you towards conversation, curiosity, and the simple joy of spending time with people who make you feel seen. The New Moon offers a fresh start for your relationships, so say “yes” to the spontaneous invite and make an effort to schmooze. Chanel Chance is your signature this season: bright, floral, and full of movement. It smells like rooftop bars, long dinners, and laughing until your stomach hurts. A little Carrie Bradshaw with a fruity cocktail, a lot of freedom.