There’s a Deeper Meaning Behind the Gibberish ‘Wannabe’ Lyric ‘Zig-A-Zig-A’—But the Spice Girls Won’t Tell What It Is

The mid-1990s produced some music that had nonsensical titles or lyrics: “MMMBop.” “Tubthumping.” And, from the Spice Girls’ 1996 debut single “Wannabe,” the phrase “zig-a-zig-a.”

We never did find out what that lyric meant, and we probably never will, Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown said on Today with Hoda & Jenna. It was Mel B herself who made up the gibberish lyric and said its meaning is a “group secret,” per People .

“Wannabe” was cowritten by all five of the Spice Girls—Mel B plus Geri Halliwell Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, and Victoria Beckham—plus producers Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard. And that group is the only group who will likely ever know the true meaning of the lyric.

Jenna Bush Hager said during the interview that she and cohost Hoda Kotb “have some thoughts” on the lyric’s meaning, to which Scary Spice replied “It’s a group secret. But you can make of it what you want.” She added, “I made up that word, and I can’t tell you. If I do, I will have to kill you, and we don’t want to do that. We love you both.”

But Bush Hager kept pressing. “Is it what we think it is?” she asked, alluding to the lyric being risqué. “You will not stop pushing!” Mel B said. “I’m not telling you.” She even refused to tell Bush Hager and Kotb what the lyric meant on commercial break. “I’m not going to say it,” she said, miming a lip-zipping motion.

“Wannabe” hit No. 1 in over 20 countries, with listeners resonating with its lyrics about valuing friendship over romance. In July 2021, the Spice Girls celebrated the song’s 25th anniversary, taking to social media to mark the song’s milestone. “Zigazigahhhhhh!!!” Bunton wrote. “Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!”

Mel C wrote “25 years! Can you believe it?! With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls. So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World! Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Halliwell Horner added “Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain.” She also shared that she “bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger.” (Halliwell Horner was Ginger Spice, Bunton was Baby Spice, Mel C was Sporty Spice, and Beckham was Posh Spice.)

Rounding out the tributes, Posh herself wrote “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…”