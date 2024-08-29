Winona Ryder Says Schoolmates Called Her a “Witch” and a "Freak" After Starring in ‘Beetlejuice’
“I remember thinking it was going to change my status, and it made it worse.”
Beloved actress Winona Ryder is opening up about her role in the iconic 1988 film Beetlejuice and how it impacted her life as a teenager.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, in a recent interview with Esquire UK, the Girl, Interrupted star said that what she thought was a once-in-a-lifetime role that would bolster her status and career actually ushered in a lot of bullying at school.
“I remember thinking that it was going to, like, change my status, and it made it worse,” Ryder told the publication. “They were like, ‘You’re a witch! You’re a freak!’ It amplified it. I was like, ‘But I’m in a movie!’"
Ryder was just 15 when she began shooting the movie, and 16 years old when the film hit theaters. The actress went on to tell the publication that to potentially make matters worse, back in the late 80s she was "very much" like her character—quintessential emo, goth girl Lydia Deetz—in real life.
“They didn’t have to do much with me,” Ryder explained, referring to the cast and crew. “My brother found a picture of me taken like a month before that audition. I’d dyed my hair blue-black, I had these crazy short bangs, and I dressed in black.”
While Ryder received some unwanted attention at school as a result of the film, she went on to explain that working with superstars Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and legendary director Tim Burton was nothing short of a dream.
"Michael was so gentle with me. And Catherine,” Ryder explained. “They always included me. They were so kind and so thoughtful. It was unique because as a kid actor you don’t always get that. It’s about the adults.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The actress went on to say that filming the original was also the "first time I ever felt like I collaborated on a movie."
"And I really had a connection with Tim," she continued. "I remember going on to other movies and it was not like that. People weren't so kind. It was much rougher."
Ryder now stars in the sequel to the film, aptly named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside rising star Jenna Ortega as well as Willem Defoe, Justin Theroux, and returning stars O'Hara and Keaton.
"One of my favorite parts was getting to stare into your eyes again,” Ryder told Keaton during the film's first press screening.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Can't" Share Many Photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
"I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jenna Ortega Reimagines Winona Ryder's Red Wedding Dress
The 'Beetlejuice' actress hit the red carpet in custom Dior.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Get into Fall’s Boho Trend With These On-Sale Picks From Anthropologie
23 finds under $250 that could pass as designer.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published