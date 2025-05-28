Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on the press tour for Season 3 of And Just Like That.... On screen, she's back in her Carrie Bradshaw era, but off camera, the actor is channeling another one of her iconic '90s roles.

Earlier today, Parker attended a photo call in Paris ahead of the Max revival's May 29 release. She reunited with Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) dressed in her best Hocus Pocus cosplay, walking the red carpet wearing the runway equivalent of her Sarah Sanderson costume.

She sported a witchy Vivienne Westwood gown, which tapped into the late designer's signature design elements. The mauve creation had a corseted bodice and a drapey silhouette, with raw seams at the sleeves and hemline. It's the kind of dress that would billow magnificently on a windswept broomstick.

Sarah Jessica Parker attended the And Just Like That… Season 3 photo call in a Hocus Pocus-inspired corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the 32-year age gap, her 1993 costuming was barely distinguishable from its modern-day incarnation. Back then, she wore a 17th century-style corset dress in a similar shade of dusty mauve. The bodice was embroidered with elaborate floral designs, while her skirt was comprised of rich, burgundy fabric.

She wore a similar dress 32 years earlier, in the 1993 film. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Parker later reprised the look in the 2022 sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, topping it with the same eggplant cloak she wore in the first film.

Parker sported the same uniform in the movie's 2022 sequel. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Parker has been summoning her '93 character all week long. Last Wednesday, she wore another Sarah Sanderson-esque look for a New York City AJLT event. The actress chose a Vivienne Westwood gown made of midnight blue taffeta. It claimed elements from a similar era of fashion, with a 1780s-era corset and bustled skirt.

Parker wore another witchy Westwood look earlier in the week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Someone check on the Black Flame Candle. I have a feeling it will be lit.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors