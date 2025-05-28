Sarah Jessica Parker's Witchy Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Is an Unexpected Nod to Her Most Famous Movie
Sarah Sanderson, you're being summoned.
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on the press tour for Season 3 of And Just Like That.... On screen, she's back in her Carrie Bradshaw era, but off camera, the actor is channeling another one of her iconic '90s roles.
Earlier today, Parker attended a photo call in Paris ahead of the Max revival's May 29 release. She reunited with Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) dressed in her best Hocus Pocus cosplay, walking the red carpet wearing the runway equivalent of her Sarah Sanderson costume.
She sported a witchy Vivienne Westwood gown, which tapped into the late designer's signature design elements. The mauve creation had a corseted bodice and a drapey silhouette, with raw seams at the sleeves and hemline. It's the kind of dress that would billow magnificently on a windswept broomstick.
Despite the 32-year age gap, her 1993 costuming was barely distinguishable from its modern-day incarnation. Back then, she wore a 17th century-style corset dress in a similar shade of dusty mauve. The bodice was embroidered with elaborate floral designs, while her skirt was comprised of rich, burgundy fabric.
Parker later reprised the look in the 2022 sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, topping it with the same eggplant cloak she wore in the first film.
Parker has been summoning her '93 character all week long. Last Wednesday, she wore another Sarah Sanderson-esque look for a New York City AJLT event. The actress chose a Vivienne Westwood gown made of midnight blue taffeta. It claimed elements from a similar era of fashion, with a 1780s-era corset and bustled skirt.
Someone check on the Black Flame Candle. I have a feeling it will be lit.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
