FAQs

What shipping options are available at Ashley Stewart? At Ashley Stewart, they have several shipping options. The least expensive option is economy shipping, which will take 5-9 business days and costs $8.95. Standard shipping will take 3-7 business days, and costs $11.95. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for priority shipping, which takes 3-5 business days and costs $14.95. Alternatively, for the fastest shipping, you can choose express delivery at checkout, which will take 2-3 business days and costs $24.95.

Can I track the status of my order from Ashley Stewart? Yes, you can. Once you have placed your order, you will receive a confirmation email and tracking details. Once you’ve found them, head over to the Ashley Stewart website, log into your account, and enter your tracking number for more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking numbers may take a few days to be activated.

What payment methods are available at Ashley Stewart? At Ashley Stewart, they have several payment options available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express, to name a few. They also accept alternative payment methods including Apple Pay, After Pay, and PayPal.

What is the returns policy at Ashley Stewart? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your order from Ashley Stewart, you can return it. At Ashley Stewart, they have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your original date of purchase to return your order. All orders must be returned unworn, in their original condition, with their tags intact and with your original receipt, to be eligible for a full refund. If you cannot find your original refund, you can exchange your return for a gift card.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

If you’d like to stay up to date with all of the latest news and new product releases, sign up to the Ashley Stewart newsletter using your email address. When you do, you’ll be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, and be notified of sales so you don’t ever miss out on the opportunity to spoil yourself for less! So, sign up now and enjoy!

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday or a last-minute gift to buy for a celebration, at Ashley Stewart they have gift cards which means you can give someone the gift of clothes that are sure to make them feel gorgeous. What’s more, they have the option for you to purchase e-gift cards which will arrive via email instantly which means you won’t have to worry about shipping estimations. At Ashley Stewart, you can add any amount from $10-$300 onto a gift card which means that they are a fantastic idea, whatever your budget. What’s more, when you do, you’ll be helping your nearest and dearest spoil themselves, for a fraction of the price!

Clearance:

The next time you find yourself scrolling through the Ashley Stewart website, why not head to the clearance section first? When you do, you’ll be able to shop high-quality pieces with up to 75% off! So, whether it’s a mesh blouse for those classy moments, a ribbed knit cardigan for those autumn walks, or a patterned maxi dress for those summer drinks, you’ll find something that you’ll love, at prices you’ll love too.

Refer-a-Friend:

Have you got a friend who loves all things fashion as much as you? At Ashley Stewart, they have a lovely refer-a-friend scheme which means you can surprise your friends with 15% off of their next order! What’s more, for every 15% your friends use, you’ll be rewarded with $15 off of your next order over $50! So, whether you’ve got some things you’d like to buy or your friends are in need of a little pick-me-up, there’s never been a better time for a random act of kindness!

Ashley Stewart Credit Card:

If you’re a loyal customer of Ashley Stewart, why not sign up to join their VIP program? When you do, you can get 20% off of your first purchase, and get access to a wide variety of exciting and exclusive Ashley Stewart rewards and perks. From secret sales and birthday gifts to early access to sales and free shipping, you can help save yourself some serious money, as well as be rewarded for your ongoing loyalty to Ashley Stewart. To sign up, simply head over to the Ashley Stewart website now!

