FAQs

How do I find a Brooks Brothers promo code? You can find a Brooks Brothers promo code at Marie Claire and save yourself some expense when updating your classy wardrobe. To use one of our promo codes simply add it to the promo code box when you reach the Payment page. If you sign up for the Brooks Brothers newsletter too, you’ll be sent a welcome coupon code of 20% off your first order. Saving on timeless clothing has never been so simple.

Does Brooks Brothers give you student discount? Currently, Brooks Brothers does not offer any online student discount. However, it appears they do offer 15% off in-store with a valid student ID. A college acceptance letter will also be accepted. If you prefer shopping online, then you can still get your shoes or clothes for less. You can sign up for the rewards programme and get $10 off your next purchase when you collect 1000 points.

How can I get free shipping at Brooks Brothers? You’ll be able to get free standard shipping when you spend over $200 on your order. This promotion is only available to the 48 contiguous states in the USA. If you are on the VIP level of MyBrooks Rewards, you can qualify for free standard shipping on all your orders. Be sure to check this page too as we might occasionally have a free shipping coupon code. It’s comforting that Brooks Brothers has 60 day returns for each order too.

Does Brooks Brothers have a sale or outlet? Yes, there are regular Brooks Brothers sales throughout the year. It’s always best to shop the sale during seasonal events for the best deals, such as Black Friday or Winter Sales. You’ll be able to save on your next high-quality sweater or essential shirt.

Hints and tips

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Are you new to Brooks Brothers? Then you’ll be able to get a first-customer discount when you sign up for their newsletter. When you visit the Brooks Brothers site, you can scroll down to the website footer for the sign-up box. All you need to do is enter your email address. You’ll be sent a 20% off voucher for your first online order.

Brooks Brothers will also send you early sale notifications and exclusive promotions. You can always look for the best promo codes and latest sales at Marie Claire too.

Regular Sales - It’s always well worth shopping the Sales section if there’s an item you’d like to add to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a Brooks Brothers suit or casual shirt, you’ll find discounts in the Sale. Each product is the same high-quality material simply moved to the sale due to seasonality. You’ll still be shopping premium clothing, simply at a price suited for a smaller budget.

Brooks Brothers usually offers up to 70% off on their Sale. You can shop by category such as mens, womens, boys, and girls sale. There’s also the choice to shop by product type, such as polos or pants. This sale is available throughout the year, so you can pick up that red fleece or merino wool suit for less.

MyBrooks Rewards - Join the MyBrooks Rewards program to start earning points on your Brooks Brothers orders. This is completely free to sign up for and you’ll get 2 points for every $1 you spend. Once you have earned 1000 points, you’ll be sent a $10 Brooks Brothers coupon to use on your next order.

This is a three-tier reward system with the levels Brooks Insider, Preferred, and VIP. With each tier, you will get more points and extra rewards too such as free shipping.

Save with Brooks Credit Card - You can apply for a Brooks Credit Card and increase your savings when you order from Brooks Brothers. You’ll be able to get 6 points per $1 spent, as part of the MyBrooks Rewards. That’s an extra 4 points than the usual beginner rewards level.

Brooks Brothers will also give you 20% off each order you make within the first 30 days. You’ll also be sent a $20 discount on your birthday and anniversary date of signing up for a card. As well as this, you’ll be the first to know about sales and seasonal events.

How to use your Brooks Brothers promo code