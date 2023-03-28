FAQs

Does Fashion to Figure offer a free shipping option? If your order is over $100.01, it will become eligible for their free economy shipping option.

How long does shipping take with Fashion to Figure? They offer 2 delivery methods; economy and standard shipping. They provide estimated delivery times during the checkout process however, it is suggested that both of these options will get your order to your doorstep within 1 to 12 days.

What is Fashion to Figure’s returns policy? If you would like to return your Fashion to Figure order, you have up to 30 days from the order date to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and the tags and labels must still be attached.

Does Fashion to Figure offer a student discount? Unfortunately, FTF doesn’t have a student discount available currently, however, keep an eye on our page and we will update our information if this changes.

What payment methods does Fashion to Figure accept? Fashion to Figure accepts a number of payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Apple Pay, and AfterPay.

How do you get in touch with Fashion to Figure? If their FAQ section isn’t providing you with the answers you are looking for, you’ll be happy to know that you can get in touch with their customer service team by emailing them at service@ftf.com . Alternatively, you can call them on 1-866-274-9040 between 7 am and midnight on weekdays and 10 am and 6 pm on weekends.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: If you are looking to save some money on your next FTF shopping trip, take a look at what their dedicated sales section has to offer. From dresses, tops, and jeans to bottoms and swimwear, you can find discounts of up to 75% on a whole host of products. With their sales section, you can fill a plus-sized wardrobe with chic, budget-friendly looks easily.

FTF Rentals: Fashion to Figure also has the option to rent clothes and, if you’d like to try out loads of looks without commitment, this may be the thing for you. For a small subscription fee, you can receive items that you can try on as many times as you like and simply return them when you’re done with them (they’ll even wash them using their environmentally friendly cleaning process). If you decide to keep an item, you will be able to receive 50% off those items.

Email Deals: If you’re a fan of what Fashion to Figure has to offer, signing up for their emails is a great way to stay up to date. When you sign up for this, you will be the first to hear about their latest products, exclusive offers, FTF news, and more. On top of that, you’ll also receive 10% off the first order you place which is over $50.

Rewards Card: FTF’s rewards card (also known as the TRENDSETTER Rewards) gives a number of benefits to its users so they can make the most out of their trips to Fashion to Figure. You’ll receive $10 rewards for every $200 you spend, a $10 birthday savings coupon, free shipping days, and even cardholder appreciation events such as early access to new arrivals, deals, and exclusive offers.

How to use your Fashion to Figure coupon