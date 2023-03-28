Fashion to Figure coupons for March 2023
Browse these 19 Fashion to Figure coupons for the best savings on plus-sized clothing, footwear, and outerwear.
FAQs
Does Fashion to Figure offer a free shipping option?
If your order is over $100.01, it will become eligible for their free economy shipping option.
How long does shipping take with Fashion to Figure?
They offer 2 delivery methods; economy and standard shipping. They provide estimated delivery times during the checkout process however, it is suggested that both of these options will get your order to your doorstep within 1 to 12 days.
What is Fashion to Figure’s returns policy?
If you would like to return your Fashion to Figure order, you have up to 30 days from the order date to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and the tags and labels must still be attached.
Does Fashion to Figure offer a student discount?
Unfortunately, FTF doesn’t have a student discount available currently, however, keep an eye on our page and we will update our information if this changes.
What payment methods does Fashion to Figure accept?
Fashion to Figure accepts a number of payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Apple Pay, and AfterPay.
How do you get in touch with Fashion to Figure?
If their FAQ section isn’t providing you with the answers you are looking for, you’ll be happy to know that you can get in touch with their customer service team by emailing them at service@ftf.com. Alternatively, you can call them on 1-866-274-9040 between 7 am and midnight on weekdays and 10 am and 6 pm on weekends.
Hints and Tips
Shop the Sale: If you are looking to save some money on your next FTF shopping trip, take a look at what their dedicated sales section has to offer. From dresses, tops, and jeans to bottoms and swimwear, you can find discounts of up to 75% on a whole host of products. With their sales section, you can fill a plus-sized wardrobe with chic, budget-friendly looks easily.
FTF Rentals: Fashion to Figure also has the option to rent clothes and, if you’d like to try out loads of looks without commitment, this may be the thing for you. For a small subscription fee, you can receive items that you can try on as many times as you like and simply return them when you’re done with them (they’ll even wash them using their environmentally friendly cleaning process). If you decide to keep an item, you will be able to receive 50% off those items.
Email Deals: If you’re a fan of what Fashion to Figure has to offer, signing up for their emails is a great way to stay up to date. When you sign up for this, you will be the first to hear about their latest products, exclusive offers, FTF news, and more. On top of that, you’ll also receive 10% off the first order you place which is over $50.
Rewards Card: FTF’s rewards card (also known as the TRENDSETTER Rewards) gives a number of benefits to its users so they can make the most out of their trips to Fashion to Figure. You’ll receive $10 rewards for every $200 you spend, a $10 birthday savings coupon, free shipping days, and even cardholder appreciation events such as early access to new arrivals, deals, and exclusive offers.
How to use your Fashion to Figure coupon
- If you’re looking to get the best prices on your next shopping spree, take a look at our Fashion to Figure coupons to see how much you can save.
- When you’ve found a code that works for you, head over to the FTF website to begin your shop.
- Browse to your heart's content, adding your favorite items to your cart as you go.
- When you’re satisfied with everything you’ve selected, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the cart icon in the top right corner of the page.
- Your order total will be displayed along with a promo code box. This is where you can enter your Fashion to Figure coupon; click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings on your latest purchase.
About Fashion To Figure
Fashion to Figure (or FTF, for short) was established in 2002 by brothers Michael and Nicholas Kaplan in New York City. They are a plus-size fashion brand that exclusively designs products that will provide a brilliant fit for the curviest of us whilst it follows the hottest trends around. Finding trendy plus-size clothing can be difficult for many but Fashion to Figure has a large variety of items that range from an FTF size 0 to 4 (which equates to a US size XL to 4X. Whether you’re looking for outerwear or intimates, swimwear or matching sets, you can find affordable wardrobe staples as well as bold prints and patterns. When you are ready to begin your next shop, check out our Fashion to Figure coupons to get your hands on the best prices available.