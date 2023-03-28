FAQs

Are Goop products cruelty-free? Goop products are developed with Juice Beauty, and we can confirm that neither the formulas nor raw ingredients are tested animals. Products are Leaping Bunny certified and have received the PETA award for Courage in Commerce.

Does Goop offer gift cards? Unfortunately, Goop doesn’t offer gift cards or certificates right now. You can still purchase a gift with confidence, if it’s not suitable Goop is happy to arrange a return for a refund or online store credit.

What are the advantages of the Goop subscription service? The great thing about the subscription service is that you can get all your favorite products sent to you regularly, whether that is every 30, 60 or 90 days. In addition, you won’t be charged for shipping. It’s awesome to avoid disrupting your routine - you don’t need to remember! You can also cancel at any time or skip a month if you need to.

Can GoopGlow Morning Skin Superpowder be used when pregnant? This product hasn’t been studied on women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, so it’s advised that it is not used during that time. Otherwise, it is safe for all others to use, including teenagers and those with all skin types. It’s the ideal product for those who want healthy glowing skin.

Once an order is placed will I have access to tracking? If you have an account at Goop you can track it by logging in and going to ‘My Account’ but you will also receive an email confirmation that contains a tracking number so you will know exactly when to expect your items.

Hints and tips

Discover The Sales - Remember to check the sale section when shopping at Goop, there are fantastic savings to be made with over 50% off clothing and accessories. Why not take this opportunity to sample wellness products or pick up gorgeous items for your home?

Promo Codes - Our team of experts sources the best promo codes regularly so you can save on Goop best-sellers like the Ultraplush self-heating G Spot Vibrator, GoopGlow Restore, and Shine Hair Serum or Active Botanical Serum.

Refer A Friend - Join the friend referral scheme and both of you can enjoy $50 credit to spend on whatever your heart desires at Goop. You can actually refer as many friends as you like so sharing really is caring. You also become part of a community where you can share ideas and access expert resources and tips.

Newsletter Promotions - Do you want to be the first to know about new products and upcoming sales? Would you like to save 10% on your next treat from Goop? Then sign up for the newsletter. It’s the perfect way to stay up-to-date, simply supply your email address and enjoy.

Text Alerts - If you have a passion for wellness, a love of cooking, and love expert advice, submit your cell phone number to the wellness subscription and receive 100 health tips regularly. Not only this, you will get all the latest announcements sent directly to your cell phone - so you won’t miss a thing!

Save Bundles On Bundles - The ultimate gift or act of self-love, Goop offers a selection of bundles that make shopping super easy. If you want to spend time pampering, improving sexual wellness, or indulging in essential oils there is something for you. Be sure to check out the full range, you won’t be disappointed.

Starter Kits - Those of you that are new to Goop may want to consider a Start Kit. These carefully curated packs of Goop favorites are the perfect way to find out what your next favorite product might be, they will help you develop a new skincare routine and make the ideal gift for someone special. If an entire kit isn’t your thing, why not explore the travel size options, it’s a great way of sampling new products without making a big investment.

