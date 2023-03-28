FAQs

I need advice on my purchase, can I get help from Guess? Not sure what will suit you? Feel like updating your style? Guess can help you with that. Head to the website and get expert advice by video from one of the Guess stylists. You can book an appointment time that suits you, and let them take the guesswork out of fashion.

How do Guess subscription boxes work? The monthly subscription boxes are curated by stylists to provide you with the latest looks from Guess. The boxes are dispatched on a monthly basis. Once you receive your box you have 7 days to try on the clothes and decide what you would like to keep. All boxes come with a pre-paid returns label so there is no additional cost to you if you decide there are items you don’t want to keep. To register for this service, send an email to; concierge@guess.com .

Can I use more than one promo code at Guess? Guess will only allow one promo code per order. Once you have selected your favorite jeans, shoes or shirts check out our Marie Claire promo codes and find a code that suits your needs best and offers maximum savings. Add your code at checkout and enjoy your discount.

Does Guess offer E-gift cards? Absolutely, gift cards are a great way to surprise someone on a special occasion or for those who like to shop for themselves. When you send an E-gift card it arrives in the recipient's inbox quickly, so ideal for that last-minute gift! You can pick them up from $25 to $500.

Can I use Klarna at Guess? Have you selected an outfit or gorgeous new watch that you don’t want to pay for right away? No problem, Guess allows customers to spread the cost with Klarna. Register with Klarna and once accepted you can select Klarna at checkout and pay in 4 interest-free installments. It’s a great way to budget and make shopping at your favorite brand more affordable.

Hints and Tips

Shop the sale: When shopping at Guess, check out the sale section of the website. We’ve found that there is often at least 50% off jeans, jackets, handbags, and dresses. Some of the promo codes featured increase the discount on sale items too. Are you looking to update your wardrobe? The sale section will help you do that.

Download the Guess app: Do you like shopping anywhere and at a time that suits you? Most of us enjoy the flexibility that online shopping offers and the app makes it more convenient than ever. When you download the Guess app there’s the added bonus of 15% off your first purchase too. So that pair of jeans you had your eye on could be yours for less.

Get on the Guess list: Nothing beats feeling like a VIP, right? Get yourself on the Guess list and you will reap all those VIP rewards. Join now and get 50 points, continue earning one point for every dollar you spend. Once you reach 200 points you will be rewarded with a $10 credit. Enjoy invites to VIP events and get double points on your birthday!

Sign up for texts: When you sign up to join the SMS list you get 15% off your first purchase at Guess. It’s simple and fast to sign up, not only will you get your discount but notifications of future sales and promotions. Guess fans will love how easy it is to stay up-to-date.

Stay Social: Be sure to follow Guess on all your favorite social media accounts. Follow all the latest fashion trends and get inspiration for your own wardrobe. By following on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter you will be the first to know about sales and special offers. If you spot a look you adore, why not check out our Maire Claire promo codes for additional savings?

How To Use Your Guess Promo Code