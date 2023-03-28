FAQs

Can I purchase Gift Cards from J.Jill? Absolutely, you can purchase gift cards online and the recipient will receive them in 4 to 7 business days. Or you could opt for an E gift card that is emailed to the recipient within 2 hours of purchase. Both can be sent with a personalized message. They are the perfect gift for J. Jill fans, those who are difficult to shop for, or who are unsure what size the recipient is. Also, a great solution when looking for a last-minute gift!

Will I pay for shipping at J. Jill? J. Jill offers a free standard shipping service for all orders that totals $150, when you shop at J. Jill it’s worth picking up an entire outfit and accessories to enjoy this free shipping offer. If your order is under the threshold there is a standard shipping fee of $9.95 per order no matter how many items you buy.

Can I use more than one promo code at a time? Only one promo code can be used per order at J. Jill. Once you have selected your favorite jeans, shirts, and dresses check out our Maire Claire promo codes and select the one that can offer maximum savings.

Does J. Jill offer a gift wrap service? J. Jill use gift boxes with decorative ribbon should you require this service. In your shopping bag click the gift wrap/message link shown below the item details. You can add the recipient's name and a personal message in the pop-up box. The cost of this service is $3.00, a small price to pay to send a beautiful gift hassle-free.

Can I track my J. Jill order? Of course! Once you place your order you will receive a confirmation email, once your item has been dispatched you will receive another email with shipping information including a tracking number. Hopefully, it won’t be long until you can enjoy your new clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the newsletter: Take a few moments to sign up for the newsletter and reap the benefits it provides. Of course, the newsletter will keep you up to date with the latest sale and promotion news, so you won’t miss a thing. But as a thank you, you will be sent a one-time-only promo code that offers $20 off your first purchase when you spend $80 or more.

Shop the sale: Check the sale section of the website regularly, new styles are added all the time and they have awesome discounts. With up to 40% off jeans, sweatshirts, shoes, tunics, skirts, and more you are sure to find a bargain. And with one of our Maire Claire promo codes you may be able to increase those savings.

Get inspired: Check out J. Jill's Must Have Outfits section on the website. We all know what it’s like to get stuck in a rut with our look, maybe you need some inspiration? This section of the website puts outfits together, taking the stress out of matching outfits for you. We love the looks created for all occasions, bring joy to the fashionista within you, and explore new outfits!

Exclusive Rewards: The J. Jill credit card offers exclusive rewards to its members. Following a successful application you can enjoy 15% off your first purchase, 5% off subsequent purchases, 20% off on your birthday, complimentary gift wrapping service, as well as early access to events. The J. Jill credit card is a must for fans of this brand.

Hassle-free returns: If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase you can return your items within 90 days of purchase. Items must be unworn and in new condition to be eligible for a refund. There are several ways you can return, to see which one suits your needs simply head to the website for more information.

How To Use Your J. Jill Promo Code