FAQs

Can I use multiple promo codes? Jos A Bank doesn’t allow code stacking. Select a Marie Claire promo code that offers maximum savings. Our team of experts all new codes regularly, so you won’t miss out. We often have codes that reduce clearance items too, you can grab yourself a real bargain.

Can I track my order at Jos A Bank? Absolutely. Once you place your order you will receive a confirmation email. When your order is dispatched you will receive further tracking information. There are multiple shipping options available from free shipping to rush shipping. Check the website for further details.

Can I get alterations at Jos A Bank? Yes, Jos A Bank can cuff or plain hem your trousers. There is an additional charge of $12 for this service. Tailoring is also available in-store. If you would like to add the TravelerCrease to any trousers this will cost an additional $10.

What size do the big and tall collections go up to at Jos A Bank? The big and tall collection includes suits, pants, shirts, and more. The inclusive sizing goes up to 60 long, 56 waists, and 4xl tall. Add a Marie Claire promo code and save some dollars on your next purchase.

How long is the returns policy at Jos A Bank? Jos A Banks has a very generous returns policy. If you aren’t delighted with your purchase you can return or exchange it within 90 days of purchase or shipment. It’s straightforward to return, just following the instructions on the website. Once your item has been received a refund will be processed and that can take up to 10 days.

Hints and tips

Save on rentals - When you need that tux or suit for a special occasion the chances are you will be spending money on other things too...like the wedding! Why not save where you can? Register for tux and suit packages on the website and save $50. It’s quick and easy to sign up and makes rentals more affordable.

Join the rewards program - The rewards program offers awesome perks that you won’t want to miss. Signing up is simple to do, just supply your email address, phone number, and date of birth and you’re all set. You can look forward to an exclusive $50 coupon code, tux rentals reduced by $30, free standard shipping, birthday offers, and more.

Register your email address - By simply registering your email address at Jos A Bank you can get $25 off your next order. Take advantage of this great offer and save on suits, sweaters, shoes, ties, and more. You may be able to add one of our Marie Clare promo codes and increase your savings.

Shop the sale - The sale section of Jos A Bank's website offers incredible savings. Up to 75% can be saved on tailored trousers, formal dinner jackets, bow ties, and dinner jackets. Why not put together an entire outfit at the fraction of the cost? You can make a business suit incredibly affordable by shopping in the sale section.

Custom made suits - Get the perfect fit for you with custom-made suits at Jos A Bank. You can now design your own suit in-store with the custom builder. Get measured by one of the trained experts, and choose a collection you like and the fit. Your personalized suit will arrive within 2 weeks…just the way you like it. Your details are then stored so that you can reorder the next suit whenever you like. This is super affordable tailoring that’s made simple.

How to use your Jos A Bank promo code