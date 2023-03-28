FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Macy’s? Unfortunately, Macy’s doesn’t offer students a discount at this time. But Marie Claire has promo codes all year round so be sure to check back with us regularly. In addition to this, shop the sale section where some of the biggest discounts can be found.

Can I get gift cards from Macy’s? Absolutely, gift cards are the ideal solution for friends and family members who have everything and last-minute gifts. Both physical and E-gift cards are available from $10. There are different designs to choose from including birthdays, anniversaries, or as wedding gifts.

Can I use multiple promo codes at Macy’s? Macy’s only allows one promo code to be used per transaction. Often promo codes can be redeemed against sale items, it’s a great way to maximize savings. Explore our Maire Claire promo codes and find the perfect discount today.

How long do I have to make a return at Macy’s? Macy’s has a fantastic returns policy. If you aren’t happy with your item you have 90 days from the date of purchase to make your return. All returns are free of charge. Simply head to the website for a repaid label and follow the instructions. We love how easy Macy’s returns are.

Can I use Klarna financing at Macy’s? Yes! Klarna is available at Macy’s. It’s a great option for when you really want a considered purchase, but need to budget. Payments with Klarna are interest-free installments and you can still add one of our Marie Claire promo codes to your order at checkout.

Hints and tips

Shop on the app: Have the world of shopping at your fingertips when you download the Macy’s app. Using an app to browse your favorite stores has never been so convenient or popular. The Macy’s app is available on both android and IOS. Once downloaded you will be presented with an exclusive discount to use on any of your most loved products. What are you waiting for?

Newsletter: When you sign up for the Macy’s newsletter you instantly receive 25% off your next purchase. Why not use that discount against that luxury fragrance you’ve been thinking about or that designer dress? However you decide to redeem it, it’s an awesome saving. In addition to this, you’ll be the first to know about future sales and promotions.

Shop the sale: What better way to save dollars than exploring the sale section? Macy’s has a fantastic selection of products in the sale from the Martha Stewart collection in homewares to Lancome in the beauty section. With up to 75% off selected items, it’s always worth checking out what’s on offer. And if nothing in the sale grabs your attention you can always consider one of our Marie Claire promo codes for a super discount.

Macy’s Star Rewards: Online shoppers will love Macy’s Star Rewards. The perks include free shipping on orders over $25, access to Star Money Bonus Day, and a special surprise on your birthday. Get early access to Macy’s sales including the Black Friday sale and Boxing Day sale. There are 3 tiers of membership available, head to Macy’s website for more information.

Free shipping option: From furniture to gifts, standard shipping is free on orders over $49 making shopping at this infamous store super affordable. Macy’s sometimes offers free standard shipping on all orders, if you sign up for the newsletter or app you will be the first to know about that. If you’re in a hurry, next-day delivery is available on eligible orders too.

How to use your Macy's promo code