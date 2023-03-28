FAQs

Is Wilsons Leather real leather? Many Wilsons Leather products are made using some of the finest leather and this is made clear on each product page. They also offer faux leather products for those who would prefer it over real leather and this is also made clear on each product page.

Why is Wilsons Leather so cheap? As far as leather products are concerned, Wilsons Leather offers affordable prices and that can be a shock when looking for genuine leather products. Their price points are lower than what you may expect because affordability is something that they strive to offer with each of their products but you can rest easy knowing that this doesn’t come at the expense of the quality of their items.

Can you track your Wilsons Leather order? When your order is dispatched, you will receive a confirmation email that will contain your tracking numbers. Simply navigate to your account page where you can then enter your tracking details so you can see the movements of your order.

What is Wilsons Leather’s return policy? If you would like to return your Wilsons Leather order, you have up to 30 days of the delivery date to send your item(s) back. All returned items must be unworn and in their original packaging with all labels and tags attached.

Can you cancel or amend your order once it’s placed? They try to process your order as quickly as possible and so, if you would like to cancel or change your order, you have up to 30 minutes after placing your order to do so. After this window has passed, you will no longer be able to alter your order and you will have to return your order after.

What payment methods does Wilsons Leather accept? Wilsons Leather accepts a number of payment methods, however, which ones they accept changes depending on where you are shopping from. The payment methods available to you will become clear during the checkout process.

How can you get in touch with Wilsons Leather? If the FAQs section doesn’t quite provide the answers you are looking for, you’ll be glad to know that you can get in touch with their customer service team. You can call them on 1-866-305-4704 between 8 am to 12 am Monday to Friday and 10 am to 7 pm on the weekends. Alternatively, you can email them at service@wilsonsleather.com if your query is about your online order.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: From padded leather totes and bomber jackets to leather jackets and trench coats, Wilsons Leather’s dedicated sale section has countless options that will suit any wardrobe. With discounts of up to 60% off some of their most popular items, you can head to their sales section and shop without breaking the bank.

Sign Up For Emails: When you sign up for Wilsons Leather’s emails, you will be the first to know all about their latest product releases as well as their newest sales and exclusive offers right to your inbox.

Free Shipping: Sometimes, the extra shipping cost tacked on to the end of your order can cause a little hesitancy but it doesn’t have to when you shop with Wilsons Leather. When your order is over $50, it will become eligible for their free standard shipping option. This will get your order to your doorstep within 5 to 9 business days.

Newsletter Deals: If you’re a fan of what Wilsons Leather has to offer, signing up for their newsletter could be the best thing you could do. Not only does signing up for their newsletter get you information on their newest collections, but you’ll also be able to keep up with their latest sales events and their most exclusive offers.

How to use your Wilsons Leather coupon codes