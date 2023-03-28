FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Zaful? Yes. Zaful does offer free shipping although you will need to spend a minimum total of $69 for this promotion. Standard shipping should arrive within 7-15 business days. You can also get free express shipping if you spend over $139. With Express shipping, orders should take 3-7 working days to be delivered.

How can I get 50% off at Zaful? One of the simplest ways to get strong percentage discounts is by shopping on the sale page. Whilst there might not always be 50% off, you can still find discounts on thousands of products. You can shop the Zaful website during seasonal sales events such as Black Friday for the biggest price drops too. Make sure to sign up for their newsletter for sales updates so you don’t miss out.

Can I stack coupons at Zaful? Zaful only allows one promo code to be used per order. With affordable prices on hundreds of items, one coupon is more than enough for a great saving. You can make a saving on swimwear and apparel with one of our promo codes.

Does Zaful have student discount? Yes. Students can save 20% once a month at Zaful and then 8% on any orders after. All you need to do is confirm your student status via the ‘Student Discount’ page or through your Student Beans account.

What is the return policy at Zaful? Zaful gives you 30 days to return your order for free. However, shipping is only free for the first return you make on your order. You will need to return your items in their original condition and packaging, with tags still attached. There are some items that cannot be returned. Make sure to check the Returns page on the Zaful website for these products.

Hints and tips

Subscriber Savings

Zaful knows how important new customers are. You can get a saving on your first order at Zaful by signing up for their newsletter. Zaful will give you 15% off your first order when you join their mailing list. When you visit the Zaful homepage, there should be a pop-up message asking if you’d like to sign up to the newsletter. You can also sign up by scrolling to the website footer for the email sign-up box. Simply sign-up your preferred email address and Zaful will send your 15% off promo code.

Students Save More

When Zaful first started, it focused specifically on clothing that would appeal to young people. It makes sense then that they offer a fantastic student discount of 20% off all orders. Students can use the 20% off discount once per month with a student account. After this, students can still get a discount of 8% off their orders. For this student discount, you will need to verify your student status via Student Beans. You can do this by going to the ‘Student Discount’ page at Zaful or by clicking the relevant promo code on this page.

Exclusive App Discounts

You can shop for your next bikini or beachwear whilst on the go when you download the Zaful app. Simply download the app for Android or iOS from Google Play or the App Store. Once you’ve download the app, you’ll be able to shop the latest trends and app-exclusive offers. If you’re new to Zaful, you can also get your 20% off discount by downloading the app. The app also allows you to get sale notifications, easily track orders, and collect points on your purchases. Make sure to check our page too for the latest app promotions and coupon codes.

Affordable Shipping

With affordable shipping promotions, it’s no wonder so many people shop at Zaful. You can get free standard shipping on orders of $69 or over. If your order is less than this, then standard shipping costs are $4.99-$10.99 depending on your order total. You can also get free express shipping when your order is $139 or over. For more information about shipping times and costs, make sure to check out the ‘Shipping Information’ page on the Zaful website.

Shop the Deals

For some of the best savings all year round, shop the sale section at Zaful. You can find this by clicking womens or menswear and the arrow on the top bar to see more pages. From here, click on ‘Deals’ or hover your mouse over to see the separate promotions or product types. We’ve seen sales before with swimwear from $6.99. There are usually thousands of items in the clothing sale too. You can sort the sale by product, size, color, season, occasion, and fabric type among other filters.

Choose a Lucky Bag

If you’re happy with most fabrics and styles, then choosing a ‘Lucky Bag’ might save you money. You can shop the ‘Lucky Bag’ promotion in the ‘Deals’ page of the website. You’ll find multi-buy savings such as 3 womenswear products for $9.99. However, you will only be able to specify the size not the color of your products. It’s worth noting you cannot use promo codes with these promotions.

How to Use Your Zaful Promo Code