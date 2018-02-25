Today's Top Stories
All the Companies Cutting Ties With the NRA After the Parkland Shooting

It's quickly growing.

In the aftermath of the devastating school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead on February 14, survivors are speaking out about gun control laws in the United States. The resulting conversation is taking place on a national scale and, now, it's prompting some companies to reconsider their affiliations with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Here are the companies that have publicly cut ties with the pro-gun organization.

Delta:

United Airlines:

Hertz:

Enterprise:

Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental are also owned by Enterprise and no longer working with the NRA.

First National Bank of Omaha:

MetLife:

Symantec:

Best Western:

Starkey Hearing Technologies:

Paramount RX:

TrueCar:

Budget Car Rental:

Wyndham Worldwide:

