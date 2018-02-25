All the Companies Cutting Ties With the NRA After the Parkland Shooting

In the aftermath of the devastating school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead on February 14, survivors are speaking out about gun control laws in the United States. The resulting conversation is taking place on a national scale and, now, it's prompting some companies to reconsider their affiliations with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here are the companies that have publicly cut ties with the pro-gun organization.

Delta:

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United Airlines:

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hertz:

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

Enterprise:

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental are also owned by Enterprise and no longer working with the NRA.



First National Bank of Omaha:

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

MetLife:

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Symantec:

Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association. — Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018

Best Western:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association. — Best Western (@BestWestern) February 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Starkey Hearing Technologies:

We have made the decision not to renew our discount program with the NRA. We will be asking them to remove our information from their website. Our focus remains on bringing better hearing to people around the world in partnership with hearing professionals. — Starkey Hearing (@starkeyhearing) February 24, 2018

Paramount RX:

Thank you all for your feedback.



Paramount Rx issued the statement below.

“The prescription discount program that is made available to NRA members is offered through a third-party vendor. We are working with that vendor to discontinue the program and remove the offering.” — Paramount Rx (@ParamountRx) February 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

TrueCar:

TrueCar is ending its car buying service relationship with the NRA effective February 28, 2018. — TrueCar (@TrueCar) February 24, 2018

Budget Car Rental:

Thanks for reaching out. Effective March 26, we will no longer provide the NRA member discount. — Budget Car Rental (@Budget) February 25, 2018

Wyndham Worldwide: