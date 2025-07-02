Priyanka Chopra’s Wimbledon Glam Just Sold Me on Curtain Bangs
So flippy. So chic.
Priyanka Chopra’s bangs are having quite the summer and I am envious . After hitting Italy for a Bulgari event, she flew back to New York City to promote her new movie, Heads of State. And now, in true jet-setter fashion, she's back in Europe—this time in London for the next leg of her tour. She even squeezed in a little side quest to Wimbledon, where her hairstyle nailed the tennis-core glam aesthetic.
Chopra's curtain bangs were flippy and full, perfectly framing her face and chic oval sunglasses. The rest of her brunette hair fell over her shoulders in a bouncy, weightless blowout. A soft, berry-toned lip color and sheer neutral nails added to the glam, while a crisp all-white dress and heels tied the whole look together for the summer sporting event.
Bangs are one of the easiest ways to jazz up an otherwise mundane hairstyle—just ask Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson, and Taylor Swift, who've all been sporting the look for years. And in a time when it feels like everyone's going for a bob and lob, bangs are an easy way to refresh your look without committing to a full chop. Plus, there are practically endless types of bangs to choose from. Whether you want curtain bangs á la Chopra, micro bangs like Miley Cyrus, or something in between, there's a style out there to suit your beauty goals.
Ready for a summer hair refresh? The products below will help you keep your new style looking fresh and celebrity-approved, all summer long.
