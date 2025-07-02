Priyanka Chopra’s Wimbledon Glam Just Sold Me on Curtain Bangs

Priyanka Chopra’s bangs are having quite the summer and I am envious . After hitting Italy for a Bulgari event, she flew back to New York City to promote her new movie, Heads of State. And now, in true jet-setter fashion, she's back in Europe—this time in London for the next leg of her tour. She even squeezed in a little side quest to Wimbledon, where her hairstyle nailed the tennis-core glam aesthetic.

Chopra's curtain bangs were flippy and full, perfectly framing her face and chic oval sunglasses. The rest of her brunette hair fell over her shoulders in a bouncy, weightless blowout. A soft, berry-toned lip color and sheer neutral nails added to the glam, while a crisp all-white dress and heels tied the whole look together for the summer sporting event.

Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon with a curtain bangs hairstyle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangs are one of the easiest ways to jazz up an otherwise mundane hairstyle—just ask Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson, and Taylor Swift, who've all been sporting the look for years. And in a time when it feels like everyone's going for a bob and lob, bangs are an easy way to refresh your look without committing to a full chop. Plus, there are practically endless types of bangs to choose from. Whether you want curtain bangs á la Chopra, micro bangs like Miley Cyrus, or something in between, there's a style out there to suit your beauty goals.

Ready for a summer hair refresh? The products below will help you keep your new style looking fresh and celebrity-approved, all summer long.

Scalp Revival Charcoal and Biotin Dry Shampoo
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal and Biotin Dry Shampoo

Light, airy bangs and dry shampoo (like this one from Briogeo) go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Smooth Id 1” Smart Flat Iron With Touch Interface
T3
Smooth Id 1” Smart Flat Iron

Sometimes your bangs will need a quick touch-up, and a curling iron with rounded plates will have your name on it.

Texturizing Spray
Virtue
Texturizing Spray

Texture spray is also a great way to keep your freshly-styled bangs in place without weighing them down.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.