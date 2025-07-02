George, Louis and Charlotte's Baby Cousin Doesn't Share One Middleton Trait As Seen in Adorable Summer Video

It's been a while since a baby has been running around the Wales family's home, but Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, gave fans a rare peek at his son, Inigo Middleton, on Instagram July 1. The 1-year-old splashed in a bucket in the sunny Reel—and unlike the rest of the Middleton family, Inigo has platinum blonde hair.

"Bath time in a bucket 🛁 ☀️ does it get any better than that… I just wish I could fit! ❤️" James captioned the video, which featured Inigo bathing in a metal bucket on their lawn. At one point Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's little cousin even blows an adorable kiss as he enjoys his outdoor bath. At the end of the clip, proud dad James comes over to help wash his son's hair after Inigo attempts to do it himself.

The Meet Ella author doesn't often share photos of Inigo on social media—and conceals the baby's face when he does—but the video gave the world a closer look at Inigo's sweet personality (and his super blonde hair). Unlike his dad and aunts Pippa and Kate, who are all brunettes, Inigo seems to have inherited his fair-haired mother's genes.

James Middleton's wife, Alizée Thevenet, is pictured with Inigo. (Image credit: James Middleton/Instagram)

Fans jumped in to share their thoughts on the cute summer clip, like one who wrote, "Gorgeous little blondie ❤️❤️❤️" and another who commented, "OMG How cute he is. He blows a kiss, wets his head. So much cuteness in this video. ❤️❤️."

James welcomed his only child with wife Alizée Thevenet in September 2023 after the couple married in a joyful September 2021 ceremony in France.

James and Pippa Middleton—seen walking behind Carole and Michael Middleton at King Charles's coronation—share their parents' brunette hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James is pictured at a book signing for his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the James & Ella dog food founder—who credits his late dog, Ella, with saving his life following a period of suicidal ideation—told Hello! magazine's "Daily Lowdown" podcast that Inigo "spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog."

"He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch," James said.

