This article contains discussions of sexual harassment and abuse towards children. For support, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673 , or visit rainn.org .

In the new docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, the unregulated world of child influencers gets a harrowing spotlight courtesy of Netflix. The new true-crime series features the former collaborators of YouTube star Piper Rockelle, who rose to fame and amassed millions of views from her challenge videos featuring her "Squad" of friends. While the performers appeared to be happy-go-lucky kids on-screen, the children allege that they faced verbal, emotional, and sexual abuse from Piper's momager Tiffany Smith, who ran her daughter's empire. In the words of one of the former members, Claire RockSmith, "Tiffany took our innocence and just destroyed it."

Since Bad Influence premiered on Netflix on April 9, 2025, viewers have wondered whether the documentary's subjects are still following their dreams of stardom. Read on to see where the former Squad members from Bad Influence are today, including how they've reacted to the Netflix docuseries' release.

Claire RockSmith

Joined the Squad: In 2020, at age 12

Current age: 16

Claire Rock Smith is Piper Rockvile's cousin by marriage, as her mom Ashley Rock Smith is married to Piper's aunt Patience Rock Smith. Per the doc, both Claire and her younger sister Reese were fans of Piper's content first, as they were living in Georgia during the initial years of the Squad. In 2020, the Rock Smith family moved from Georgia to Las Vegas, and the sisters became official members of the Squad when they went to L.A. to visit Piper.

In the doc, Claire accuses Tiffany of sexually harassing her. She also recalls standing up to Tiffany in 2021, after which Tiffany yelled and cursed at both Claire and another Squad member, Elliana. Ashley was there for the fight, and she pulled Claire out of the Squad in June 2021. After leaving, Claire faced a hate campaign from Piper's fans; Ashley alleges that Tiffany was behind some of the accounts. Claire, along with 10 other former Squad members, brought a lawsuit against Tiffany and her boyfriend Hunter, who edited and creative-directed the Squads' videos.

Today, Claire is a YouTube and actress, who is still friends with former Squad member Sophie Fergi. On the day of Bad Influence's premiere, Claire shared an emotional TikTok in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, captioned, "I am a survivor."

"To all of those who are afraid to speak out, don’t want to break apart their family, who are justifying it because it is family, minimizing it, who don’t want to be told that they’re lying, who don’t even realize it yet, who don’t know what to do, who don’t know who to tell or where to start, who are being told to forget about it, who are being told that’s not what’s going on, who are being manipulated, and who is still actively going through it, I see you," she wrote. "I just know that you are going to be ok and you are going to heal from this. You are not alone. I am so sorry for everyone who has experienced this and I love you all."

Corinne Joy

Joined the Squad: In 2018, at age 11

Current age: 17

Corrine met Piper in 2017 when she auditioned to be her backup dancer on the short-lived reality show Dance Twins (which has seemingly been scrubbed from the internet). Per Corrine and her mother Steevy Areeco, Piper and Corrine became fast friends, and Corrine was an original member of the Squad, which formed in 2018.

The then 12-year-old was eventually one of the first Squad members to leave in 2019, after she told Steevy about some of Tiffany's escalating inappropriate behavior. Corrine alleges that she was "blacklisted" from her former friends after leaving; she immediately started losing a large amount of views, which also eventually happened to other members of the Squad as they left. In 2022, Corrine was named as one of the defendants of the lawsuit against Tiffany.

Corrine is currently has over a million followers on TikTok, and per her bio, she's training to become a professional wrestler.

Jentzen Ramirez

Joined the Squad: In 2019, at age 13 or 14

Current age: 18

Jentzen does not appear in the documentary, but his mother Johna Ramirez does. According to her, Tiffany would always make up reasons for the Squad's parents not to be present while they were filming. When Johna pushed back against one of Tiffany's video concepts (a traumatizing prank where a kid was "arrested" by the police), she teamed up with Jenn Bryant to have their sons Walker and Jentzen leave the Squad.

However, per the doc, Jentzen's father spoke with Tiffany and eventually decided to have Jentzen rejoin the Squad, despite Johna's objection. Johna claims that since then, Tiffany has driven a wedge between her and Jentzen, When Johna decided to divorce her husband and get custody of Jentzen, to "protect him" from the Squad, Tiffany allegedly encouraged the teen to emancipate and stay in the Squad, with the support of his father.

Today, Jentzen is still active on YouTube, where he has 2.85 million subscribers, and his TikTok, which has 2.9 million followers. He appears to have stepped back from making content with Piper, though he does still frequently collaborate with former Squad member, Elliana Walmsley, 17. It is unknown whether Jentzen and Johna have reconciled.

Reese Rock Smith

Joined the Squad: In 2020, at age 8 or 9

Current age: 13

Reese Rock Smith, Piper's cousin by marriage and Claire's little sister, was the youngest member of the Squad. During her brief appearances in the series, Reese accuses Tiffany of sexually harassing her and touching her inappropriately.

Reese is now 13 years old. She still has Instagram and TikTok accounts managed by her family, but she doesn't post often. On the day of Bad Influence's release, she posted a TikTok for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"Thank you to everyone who has been there for me over these past couple of years, and thank you guys for all of the love and support," she wrote in the caption. "I don’t know what I’d do without you guys. Thank you."

Sawyer Sharbino

Joined the Squad: In 2018, at age 13

Current age: 19

Sawyer joined YouTube when he was eight or nine, and started making videos with Piper in 2018. In the doc, he says that he handed over his channel login to Tiffany's boyfriend Hunter, who helped manage the Squad. Sawyer's mother Angela Sharbino claims that Sawyer was never paid for being in Piper's videos. His personal YouTube channel brought in an income of "up to $50,000 a month." In the doc, Sawyer describes filming as "work," saying, "Maybe one out of 50 videos you film you actually enjoyed and were yourself in."

In February 2021, Sawyer left the Squad, and subsequently faced a hate campaign from Piper's fans. Sawyer alleges that Tiffany and Hunter used several tactics to tank the views on his account, including mass-reporting his videos and embedding them on adult websites. He also joined the 2022 lawsuit.

Today, Sawyer is a singer and influencer with over a million followers each on his Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. He released his debut EP, "manipulate," in late 2023. On the day of Bad Influence's release, Sawyer posted an Instagram clip with Sophie Fergi and Walker Bryant, with text reading, "Let it all go."

Sophie Fergi

Joined the Squad: In 2018, at age 11

Current age: 17

Sophie met Piper when they were both cast members on the Brat web series Mani. The kids became best friends and YouTube collaborators, and Sophie eventually became one of the most popular original members of the Squad.

Upon moving to LA in 2019, Sophie and her mother, Heather Nichole, moved in with Piper, Tiffany, and Hunter, even though Sophie says in the doc that she was uncomfortable living with Tiffany. According to Sophie, the Squad members worked over 12 hours a day, filming 10 to 15 videos, for every day of the week. Sophie also accuses Tiffany of discussing sexual acts with the then 12-year-old, and of unlocking her room when she was asleep and touching her inappropriately.

Per Sophie and Heather, Tiffany's abusive behavior continued escalating, but they did not leave because of their love for Piper. After an explosive argument in September 2020, Tiffany demanded that Heather give up parental right of Sophie in order for Sophie to remain in the Squad, and that was the final straw. After they left, Tiffany allegedly ordered all of the kids, including Piper and Sophie's boyfriend Jentzen, to cut off contact. Both Sophie and Heather also allege that Tiffany would message with fans under Piper's name, influencing them to start hate campaigns on her.

Today, Sophie has two million followers on Instagram and over six million on TikTok. She also co-hosts the podcast Girl Talk. On the day after Bad Influence's release, she posted a Reel thanking fans for supporting her during the doc's release. She wrote in the caption, "I never knew if I would ever be able to talk on the situation and I am so proud of everyone who spoke up, little Sophie would be so happy to know that her story got out."