Nickelodeon Is Planning a 'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot

Amazing news for '90s kids—Nickelodeon is hoping to reboot its classic show, Clarissa Explains It All. And, as if that that news alone wasn't incredible enough, Melissa Joan Hart is planning on making a return to the show too!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon is currently in talks with the creator of the original show, Mitchell Kriegman. And in an exciting turn of events, Hart would "reprise her role as Clarissa Darling, only this time, she would play the mother of the family," which literally sounds like the best idea of all time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Boy Meets World followed a similar model when it brought back the original cast as parents on Girl Meets World. Plus, with major spikes in popular series getting reboots, including Will & Grace, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Roseanne, it's a great moment for Clarissa to resurface.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The original series ran between 1991 and 1994, and made Hart a household name. The show's creator actually wrote a spin-off novel called Things I Can't Explain, which was released in 2015, and followed Clarissa Darling navigating her twenties. As the show ended abruptly, and a spin-off pilot about Clarissa moving to New York was never picked up, there's a lot of room for new stories about the character.

In May 2017, Hart spoke to Yahoo! about the possibility of reprising her role in Clarissa Explains It All. She revealed, "There is a little talk about Clarissa right now, possibly doing a special or something." Keeping everything crossed!