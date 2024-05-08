The alleged real-life equivalent of Martha in Baby Reindeer is taking the opportunity to share her perspective on the events portrayed in the Netflix series.

A woman named Fiona Harvey recently came forward to reveal she allegedly inspired the character Martha in Richard Gadd's hit true crime series based on his personal experience with a stalker—and now she is set to give her first on-camera interview.

Harvey will appear on an episode of Piers Morgan's YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Morgan announced her guest appearance on social media on Wednesday, May 8.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxaE5SEiTaMay 8, 2024

While teasing the upcoming interview, the British TV personality shared a photo of himself and Harvey from his Uncensored studio and claimed she "wants to have her say and 'set the record straight.'"

Harvey's first TV appearance comes after she previously gave an anonymous interview to The Daily Mail, in which she claimed she was considering taking legal action against Gadd and Netflix, and then later publicly revealed her identity as the alleged real-life Martha in an early May interview with the U.K. outlet The Daily Record.

In Baby Reindeer, which Gadd both wrote and stars in as a fictional version of himself named Donny Dunn, the Scottish comedian examines how he was stalked by a woman who sent him over 40,000 emails and 350 hours of voicemail messages over four years. Actress Jessica Gunning plays the woman, renamed Martha, in the series.

Richard Gadd as Donnie and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Since the seven-episode miniseries' release on April 11, it's become a sleeper hit for Netflix and garnered acclaim. As more viewers tuned into the series, it also prompted speculation among some fans of the true identities of Martha and the character Darrien, a man who sexually assaults Donny (played in the series by Tom Goodman-Hill).

As Gadd had previously said in interviews he went to " great lengths " to disguise the identity of the woman who inspired Martha, he was also quick to shut down viewers' speculation.

"That’s not the point of our show," he wrote in a since-expired statement that he shared to Instagram Stories, per Deadline.

Gunning has also spoken out about how "Netflix and Richard really didn’t want" viewers to try to find the real people behind the series.

In an interview with Dazed, she said, "I think it’s really sad if that is happening because they clearly haven’t watched the show in the right way and haven’t got the message of the show."