Just like their characters in Normal People, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones keep finding their way back to one another.

Ever since the two Irish actors broke out by starring opposite one another in the 2020 Hulu miniseries adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, they've remained close friends. Now four years since Normal People debuted on streaming, it appears as though the two stars are teasing another collaboration.

On Monday, May 28, Edgar-Jones took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Mescal in which they revealed that they have an announcement to share with fans soon.

"We've got some news to share !!" read text on the post.

Along with an emoji of a red heart, they added, "Watch this space."

In the sweet shot of the former costars and longtime friends, the two smiled and threw up peace signs, with Edgar-Jones wearing a red sweater and Mescal dressed in a yellow jacket paired with a white T-shirt.

Mescal also reposted the image on his private Instagram.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear what Edgar-Jones and Mescal were referring to, or when we'll finally get more than information beyond a minor tease. Although, it seems unlikely that it could be related to Normal People, considering the show was billed as a miniseries and adapted the entirety of Rooney's book about two friends' intimate relationship and codependency over several years. Perhaps we can dream, though; hit miniseries do comeback after long waits nowadays (we're looking at you, Big Little Lies) and the actors were recently revisiting the show during a panel at Fastnet Film Festival in Cork, Ireland last week.

Fans have largely begun speculating that the two will appear in something new together. A handful are curious if the BFFs have been cast in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, which was just announced last week, with several exciting casting announcements following (Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Mescal's All of Us Strangers costar Andrew Scott).

Others are guessing that the two are leading one of the highly anticipated adaptations of one of beloved author Emily Henry's romance novels. Her books Beach Read, Book Lovers, and People We Meet on Vacation are all in the works to be films, and fans have long expressed their interest in Mescal in starring in at least one of them.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People. (Image credit: Hulu)

This actually isn't the first time Mescal has sent the internet into a tizzy over the rumored Henry rom-coms. Ayo Edebiri posted an adorable shot on Instagram of herself laughing with Mescal on St. Patrick's Day earlier this year, since the two are friends and because of her ongoing bit that she's Irish. Her photo was reposted by Henry and screenwriter Yulin Kuang, who are working on the Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation films—leading many to wonder if that was a confirmation that they'll lead one of the movies currently in the works.

At the time, Henry remained hush-hush about any casting, but she did jokingly telling Variety, "I can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie. I will say that those are two of my favorite 'Irish' actors."

While many have hoped Edebiri and Mescal will star opposite one another—especially since he said in an interview with AwardsWatch that he'd like to lead a rom-com with her—it's possible he and Edgar-Jones are teaming back up for one of the Henry films.

There might be another project in the works entirely.

For those who have long wished the chemistry they shared on-screen meant they might date IRL, it doesn't seem like they're set to announce they're dating. Edgar-Jones and Mescal have both long spoken about how much they value their friendship.

Fingers crossed that the luck of the Irish brings us more news regarding these two besties soon!