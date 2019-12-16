image
Today's Top Stories
1
Behind the Powerful Images in Queen & Slim
image
2
Gifts That Will Arrive On Time
image
3
Door Knocking With Field Organizers in Iowa
image
4
15 Party-Worthy New Year's Eve Dresses
image
5
The Female Founders in Meghan Markle's Closet

Kumail Nanjiani Got Really, Really Ripped for the New Marvel Movie

"Cause of death: Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternals makeover," one person wrote.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Courtesy

While you were mindlessly scrolling through Instagram today, as is everybody's Monday morning ritual, Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani dropped the transformation to end all transformation. Nanjiani has spent the last year training heavily for Marvel's The Eternals, and, um, it shows in this thirst trap of a photo.

Back in August, it was announced that Nanjiani was going to be in the upcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals, alongside what seems to be like the greatest cast ever: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and more. So, obviously, if you're going to be in a Marvel movie, you have to be ridiculously fit. Like, we're talking Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy-transformation worthy.

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

Nanjiani wrote in the post that since he found he was going to be in the film a year ago, he wanted to go about the transformation. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," he wrote.

Here's another look at his transformation:

Nanjiani went on to add in the caption that it took a lot of resources and time. He thanked his personal trainers and the people who reminded him it was cool to have a cheat meal every now and then. And, of course, his wife, Emily Gordon.

"The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year," he wrote in his caption. "I promise I'll be interesting again some day."

Marvel's Eternals is set to come out in November of 2020. Until then, if Richard Madden would like to post a similar shirtless photo, we're all for it.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
Channing Tatum's Daughter Gave Him a Makeover
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image
Cute Gift Ideas for Your Work Wives
image Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Best Holiday Movies on Disney+
The Bachelor Visits Extra This Is When 'The Bachelor' Will Air In 2020
image Netflix's 'You' Will Be Back for Another Season
image 27 Sad Movies for When You Need to Cry Immediately
image
The 60 Strict Rules the Royal Family Has to Follow
image The Best New Romantic Movies
image Investigating What Megyn Kelly Is Up to These Days
image Margot Robbie's 'Bombshell' Character Isn't Real