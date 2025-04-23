Marvel Comics has given us, as a culture, many things to be thankful for: the Black Panther franchise, Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship, and most recently, Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts* press tour and all its coinciding looks.

The actor has been steadily in these streets, promoting her latest superhero film before it hits theaters on May 2. Thus far, most of Pugh's outfits styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray have outwardly personified her on-screen character: Black Widow's assassin little sister, Yelena Belova. She embodied her trademark aesthetic (moody and tough, with just a dash of sultriness), as well as her signature color story, in a series of edgy noir looks.

Florence Pugh wears a lace gown inspired by her Thunderbolts* character to its April 22 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her latest outing, however, Pugh threw any method dressing themes out the window, choosing to embrace her own love of sheer dresses instead. After walking the red carpet in sheer black lace at the London premiere earlier that day, Pugh headed over to the Thunderbolts* after-party. She underwent a drastic quick-change, pivoting from her black Elie Saab cut-out gown to a taupe bustier dress.

Her Dolce & Gabbana midi was the naked dress in its truest form, made from sheer, skin-toned fabrication, with lace-up details and boudoir-inspired bustier cups. You could see right through its beige chiffon outer to the satin teddy she wore underneath.

Later that night, she changed into a taupe naked dress and matching trench. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On top, Pugh added a third layer, in the form of an ankle-length trench coat. Any traditional aspects were left on the cutting room floor: Her $4,995 piece was made not from khaki canvas, but from the same see-through material as her dress.

She further styled the look with vintage-inspired black diamond earrings and a pair of matching satin pointe shoes. The champagne-colored pumps offered a major departure from the traditional ballet flat style. Instead, they had a sculpted high heel and a 2000s-era rounded toe, topped with a bow.

Florence Pugh's pointe shoe heels aren't only a nod to the prima ballerina styles walking runways like Simone Rocha, Miu Miu, and OpéraSport in recent seasons. They're also a clever nod to her character's backstory. Yelena Belova honed her deadly grace in ballet classes alongside fellow assassins-in-training. Fashion people will agree: Pugh's offscreen take is killer.