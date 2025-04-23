Florence Pugh Takes the Pointe Shoe Trend Center Stage With a Bustier Dress and Naked Trench Coat
Oh, she is so back.
Marvel Comics has given us, as a culture, many things to be thankful for: the Black Panther franchise, Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship, and most recently, Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts* press tour and all its coinciding looks.
The actor has been steadily in these streets, promoting her latest superhero film before it hits theaters on May 2. Thus far, most of Pugh's outfits styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray have outwardly personified her on-screen character: Black Widow's assassin little sister, Yelena Belova. She embodied her trademark aesthetic (moody and tough, with just a dash of sultriness), as well as her signature color story, in a series of edgy noir looks.
For her latest outing, however, Pugh threw any method dressing themes out the window, choosing to embrace her own love of sheer dresses instead. After walking the red carpet in sheer black lace at the London premiere earlier that day, Pugh headed over to the Thunderbolts* after-party. She underwent a drastic quick-change, pivoting from her black Elie Saab cut-out gown to a taupe bustier dress.
Her Dolce & Gabbana midi was the naked dress in its truest form, made from sheer, skin-toned fabrication, with lace-up details and boudoir-inspired bustier cups. You could see right through its beige chiffon outer to the satin teddy she wore underneath.
On top, Pugh added a third layer, in the form of an ankle-length trench coat. Any traditional aspects were left on the cutting room floor: Her $4,995 piece was made not from khaki canvas, but from the same see-through material as her dress.
She further styled the look with vintage-inspired black diamond earrings and a pair of matching satin pointe shoes. The champagne-colored pumps offered a major departure from the traditional ballet flat style. Instead, they had a sculpted high heel and a 2000s-era rounded toe, topped with a bow.
Florence Pugh's pointe shoe heels aren't only a nod to the prima ballerina styles walking runways like Simone Rocha, Miu Miu, and OpéraSport in recent seasons. They're also a clever nod to her character's backstory. Yelena Belova honed her deadly grace in ballet classes alongside fellow assassins-in-training. Fashion people will agree: Pugh's offscreen take is killer.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
These Affordable Sneakers Have Won Over Nearly Every Stylish A-Lister
Get the A-list look for less.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Daisy Edgar Jones Just Carried Bella Hadid's Favorite Under-$200 Bag
I need one in every color.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Fairy Tale Movies So Sweet and Fantastical You'll Forget About Reality for A Little While
Princesses, mermaids, and true love's kiss, oh my!
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
It's the most impressive accessorizing I've seen in years.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Florence Pugh Electrifies the 'Thunderbolts*' London Premiere in a Stomach Cut-Out Naked Dress
Semi-sheer dressing was her co-star once again.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Cool-Mom Rihanna Styles Her Dior Diaper Bag With $250 Metallic Puma Sneakers From A$AP Rocky's Collab
Paired with a printed Dior bag, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag
Denim shorts on deck.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Bag With Leggings and Nike Sneakers
Celebrities will carry this bag truly anywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Mixed-Print Rixo Dress Should Be Your Summer Wedding Plus-One
Maximalists, this one's for you.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Elizabeth Olsen Wears a $1,350 Denim Shirt From The Row to Visit Her Sisters' Store
She's their biggest fan.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Coachella Outfits Are All Coated in Chanel Logos
As one does.
By Kelsey Stiegman