Channing Tatum's Daughter Just Gave Him the Most Hilarious Makeover

"This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better.'"

Shutterstock

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly is a make-up artist in the making. In a hilarious Instagram snap, Tatum just revealed his daughter's special talent for giving makeovers, and the results are hilarious.

Posting a selfie with wife Dewan Tatum, the Magic Mike star wrote, "This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better.'" Their faces are quite something:

Dewan also took the opportunity to share some of her daughter's makeover results on her Instagram stories. Firstly, there was this brilliant snap of Tatum apparently asleep, with the beginnings of his brand new face, including a monocle drawn around one of his eyes. Dewan captioned the photo, "When you fall asleep around a toddler":

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan makeover by their daughter
Instagram
And Dewan Tatum also had to show off her caked face, thanks to Everly's innate talent:

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Everly
Instagram

Both Tatum and Dewan are extremely committed to their family, and to growing together as a couple. In an interview with Health magazine in Feb. 2018, Dewan revealed,

"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life,' I want to scream and tell them, 'No one's perfect. I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

And thanks to Everly, mom and dad look better than they ever have.

