image
13 Times ARod Was the Perfect IG Boyfriend to J.Lo

He understands the importance of angles.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Sean ZanniGetty Images

When it comes to celebrity couples, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are, to borrow an oft-overused Instagram hashtag, peak #relationshipgoals. Since confirming their relationship in March 2017 and announcing their engagement two years later, the superstar couple has taken the world and the 'Gram by storm.

Naturally, the famous pair are pros when it comes to posing for the cameras (they're both all-stars in their respective fields!), but it's how ARod has adjusted to play a new position that makes him a true MVP. The former Yankee wants his girl to shine, and if that means he has to put himself on the bench when Lopez goes up to bat (whether that be on the Met Gala steps or the Hustlers red carpet), he'll be supporting on the sidelines every step of the way as the perfect Instagram Boyfriend.

Sure, he may be a rookie when it comes to being behind the camera, but Rodriguez has fully embraced the job, and we're really into it. Here are 12 times ARod was the perfect IG boyfriend to J.Lo.

He knows the right time to snap a picture

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 23, 2017
James DevaneyGetty Images

It's the behind-the-scenes picture of our dreams as Rodriguez showed up to support his then-new girlfriend on the set of Shades of Blue in Queens, NY, in 2017 and took a silly selfie with her while she was on break.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 23, 2017
James DevaneyGetty Images

He wants everyone to get a good picture

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 27, 2017
BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Not only is ARod for J.Lo, but he's also for the people! When out shopping in L.A., he took some photos of Lopez shopping and helped fans get a picture-perfect image too.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 27, 2017
BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

He knows all of J. Lo's best angles

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Mike CoppolaGetty Images
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

Lopez is proof (and also Paul Rudd) that the fountain of youth has to be real. As she hit the red carpet to accept her award for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, we were all in awe, including ARod.

And he'll fight to get those angles

"Second Act" World Premiere
John LamparskiGetty Images

A truly dedicated Instagram Boyfriend will always use elbows when necessary. At the premiere of Second Act, ARod edged his way in to get the best shot of the actress on the red carpet. Even the crowd was impressed by his effort.

"Second Act" World Premiere
John LamparskiGetty Images
"Second Act" World Premiere
John LamparskiGetty Images


He has the arm reach for the perfect selfie

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails
Kevin Tachman/MG19Getty Images

Yes, sometimes an Instagram Boyfriend has to be in the photo, and if you're going to take a selfie with the queen of Instagram and her hubby (hello, Kim and Kanye! ), you have to have the reach, and Rodriguez definitely got the shot here.

He knows it didn't happen unless you took a photo

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Jim McIsaacGetty Images

ARod understands the most important Instagram Boyfriend rule here: If you didn't take a picture, did it even happen? The duo was spotted posing in between innings at a Yankees home game in 2018.

He'll even smile courtside

Duke v Miami
Eric EspadaGetty Images

Forget who's making buckets, when you're asked to take a selfie courtside at a basketball game ARod is up for the challenge without a fight, and we applaud him.

He understands the importance of good lighting

2018 TIME 100 Gala
Rebecca SmeyneGetty Images

In between speakers at the TIME 100 Gala, Lopez recognized that if good lighting is present, a selfie has to be taken, and it looks like he got the memo too. Ah, couples that selfie together.

He knows how and when to pose

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sighting In Paris - June 18, 2017
NurPhotoGetty Images
Stars, they’re just like us, which means even ARod and J.Lo pose tourist like in front of the Lourve Museum during a "baecation" and then proceed to eat their weight in bread and cheese...unless that last part is just us?
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sighting In Paris - June 18, 2017
NurPhotoGetty Images

He's great with heartfelt birthday posts

Nothing lets your followers know how #cuffed you are then the classic birthday post on Instagram. "For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve," he wrote in the caption.

He's also really great with anniversary posts

View this post on Instagram

Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words. . From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead. . Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day. . Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.❤️ . Te amo mucho, Lola. . - Macho 13 @jlo

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on


When the couple hit the two-year mark, the ball player took it to IG to let us know how it was to spend the past 730 days with her, and in true IG Boyfriend fashion: it was really sweet.

He knows when to leave it to the professionals

When the couple got engaged in March 2019, it seemed only right to get a professional in to take the photo. From the color of the water to the fact that Lopez's dress flows perfectly in the wind, no wonder the post almost has a million likes.

He understands the importance of an @ sign

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Red Carpet
Rich FuryGetty Images

"Her talent is only matched by her passion to be the best, and I am constantly in awe of her, he wrote in an IG post. The couple celebrated Lopez's accomplishment with Hustlers at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.

Not only did he give her praise, but he understood every Instagram post is an opportunity to promote something, and writing "@hustlersmovie" lets us know he's the ultimate Instagram Boyfriend.

