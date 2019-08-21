After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged, the relationship of the decade entered its next phase. Mainly: We're about to see this very public, very demonstrative, very sweet relationship become official. The pair are keeping mostly mum on when and where the big day's happening (other than sometime next year, which, give me more details!!). But based on the few tidbits we've been able to pick up here and there from interviews and social media activity, we can infer a couple important things. We'll continue to update this post as we know more.

A-Rod and J.Lo aren't shy about their life or their love of each other, so it's pretty much guaranteed to be epic and public. Currently taking predictions about J.Lo's wedding dress: one million sparkles? One million sparkles.

They got engaged in March.

Following a number of people (including Ellen DeGeneres) basically begging A-Rod to pop the question, the big reveal in mid-March: he proposed on a beach at sunset, she was totally surprised, and it was incredible:

A-Rod later divulged all the deets: "I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas...I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

J. Lo says she's feeling 100 percent ready.

This will be J.Lo's fourth wedding—she was previously married to Marc Antony (with whom she has twins Max and Emme), and briefly to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. But she's said that she feels like fourth time's the charm.

In a video from her It's My Party tour, she said, "It seems like in this [showbiz] life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely—but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. I felt like if I got married, I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married. The right one is when you find someone who really makes you better."

It'll be in 2020—and we know a few details.

In a video from her tour, she's asked when she's getting married. "Soon," replies J.Lo. Then she adds, "Not soon soon, but—next year." In that same video, J. Lo said, "I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church."

J.Lo also tagged A-Rod in a gorgeous beachy video from her Instagram Stories that seemed like it would be a perfect place to get married. I also can basically guarantee that their children—who feature prominently on their social media—will play important roles in the ceremony.

But they're taking their time.

"It's going good," J.Lo told ET in May about wedding plans. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]."

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, explaining that she's "looking at everything" from dresses to locations for the past few months, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."

Well, now her tour is over, and after her movie Hustlers comes out in the fall, it's on to a 2020 wedding! Knowing them, we'll get pics and video, and I can't wait.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here