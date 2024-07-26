Taylor Swift Trolls "Godkids' Sperm Donor" Ryan Reynolds Amid 'Deadpool' Release

Proof that they're besties.

Taylor Swift wearing a clock choker necklace while out in London with friends including Este Haim and Lena Dunham
Taylor Swift has more than proven Ryan Reynolds' claim that she is "funny. Funny!"

The popstar posted a rare Instagram Story on Thursday ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's official release on Friday, to promote her friend's project in his own language: the language of trolling.

Alongside a picture of herself with Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, Swift wrote a message that seemed directed at the Canadian actor.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she sweetly began.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

And then she wrote, "But that's just Hugh for you!"

The singer then switched gears, adding, "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.

"Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW!" She linked to Fandango, and concluded, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift trolls Ryan Reynolds on the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

There's a lot to unpack here, for example the revelation that Swift is indeed godmother to at least two of the Lively-Reynolds children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

This is also proof that the singer is just as close with the Proposal star as she is with his famous wife, since she's comfortable enough to lovingly make fun of him.

Lively reposted Swift's Story, writing, "I couldn't have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour."

Sadly, we now know that Swift doesn't make a surprise appearance in the film—like many fans had speculated—but Lively does, and that's something!

As for Jackman, we know Swift has been good friends with him for at least a few months, since she attended a Chiefs game with the X-Men star, plus Lively, Reynolds and more, back in October.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Taylor Swift watching a Chiefs game in October 2023 with Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy.

