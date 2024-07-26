Taylor Swift Trolls "Godkids' Sperm Donor" Ryan Reynolds Amid 'Deadpool' Release

Taylor Swift has more than proven Ryan Reynolds' claim that she is "funny. Funny!"

The popstar posted a rare Instagram Story on Thursday ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's official release on Friday, to promote her friend's project in his own language: the language of trolling.

Alongside a picture of herself with Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, Swift wrote a message that seemed directed at the Canadian actor.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she sweetly began.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

And then she wrote, "But that's just Hugh for you!"

The singer then switched gears, adding, "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW!" She linked to Fandango, and concluded, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Taylor Swift trolls Ryan Reynolds on the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot to unpack here, for example the revelation that Swift is indeed godmother to at least two of the Lively-Reynolds children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

This is also proof that the singer is just as close with the Proposal star as she is with his famous wife, since she's comfortable enough to lovingly make fun of him.

Lively reposted Swift's Story, writing, "I couldn't have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour."

Sadly, we now know that Swift doesn't make a surprise appearance in the film—like many fans had speculated—but Lively does, and that's something!

Congrats to all of the amazing minds that came together to make #DeadpoolAndWolverine. I’m proud to say I know a lot of people on that stage. And…I also know Lady Deadpool. #nospoilers pic.twitter.com/HCXPNJrVZBJuly 23, 2024

As for Jackman, we know Swift has been good friends with him for at least a few months, since she attended a Chiefs game with the X-Men star, plus Lively, Reynolds and more, back in October.