Ava DuVernay Is Developing a Netflix Series on Colin Kaepernick's Life

Colin Kaepernick may not have gotten a direct apology from the NFL yet, but he continues to garner national attention after he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systematic oppression in 2016. Now, his story is finally being told for millions to see thanks to an upcoming Netflix series, Colin in Black & White, produced by Ava DuVernay and written by Michael Starrbury.

The six-episode scripted limited drama will focus on Kaepernick's adolescent life growing up with a white adopted family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The former San Francisco 49ers football player, who's currently a free agent, will narrate the series while another actor will play a younger version of the quarterback. Amid the recent Black Lives Matter protests, it couldn't be a better time to show Americans the man behind the headlines and, naturally, the president's tweets.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” says DuVernay, per THR. "Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

Here, everything we know about Colin in Black & White so far.

When will Colin in Black & White be released?

Netflix hasn't revealed an exact date yet, but the series has reportedly been in the works since 2019, and the script was finished in May.

Who will play the younger version of Kaepernick?

[twitter align='center' id='1277610279044448257' username='netflix']https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1277610279044448257?s=20[/twitter]

This is unclear at this time, but we'll make sure to update this post as soon as we know.

What does Kaepernick think of the series?

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” says Kaepernick, per THR. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.

[editoriallinks id='09ee52b7-8814-4d40-876a-58c42559bf6b'][/editoriallinks]