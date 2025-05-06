Exclusive: Angel Reese's Met Gala Makeup Mantra? "Perfect, Flawless Skin"

The Met Gala has officially commenced, and Marie Claire will be reporting on the best looks to hit the carpet throughout the night. Given that I’m firmly on the beauty side of things, my eyes have been peeled all to see what the hair, nail, and makeup looks will be for tonight’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." I’ve been predicting that the accompanying dress code, "Tailored for You," will undoubtedly bring out the creativity in some of my favorite a-listers, and Angel Reese is one of the first celebrities to prove me so right.

The basketball star, who is a member of the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Host Committee, worked with makeup artist Latisha Chancey to create her look for the evening. “The look was, of course, inspired by the theme of the evening, which is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ an ode to Black dandyism,” Reese tells me. “It was rooted in timeless elegance. I wanted to channel Old Hollywood glam with a modern twist—clean, glowy skin, a bold lip, and soft glam that felt powerful and timeless."

Angel Reese wearing a kiss curl hairstyle and bold lip color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese’s second Met, and this year’s theme, is especially meaningful, so she wanted to she wanted to send a message with her glam. "My look is a nod to the classic beauty standards that Black women have continuously redefined," Reese tells me. "The glam is chic, clean, and classic, but every detail—from the glow to the hair—was tailored to feel elevated and unmistakably Black. We’re reclaiming sophistication on our own terms."

There are a few non-negotiable products and techniques that helped to bring this look together, and you’ll need to have them on hand if you want to recreate Reese’s Met Gala glam at home. The first is an easy one: water. "I told her to drink plenty of water, and not to do anything different to your skin—no facials, nothing out of the ordinary—at least a week before the Met," Chancey says. "That and keeping her skin constantly moisturized."

Additionally, her must-have products are some of my favorites, which makes me feel ahead of the curve. "I used the Danessa Myricks Beauty Skin Tint, the Fenty Beauty cream blushes, and the Sephora Collection brushes,” Chancey tells me. “Those tools are of incredible quality and some of my favorites to use.”

There are still quite a few looks to come from my favorite celebrities, as the who’s who of Hollywood continue to make their way up the famous Met stairs. Keep an eye out for Marie Claire’s running coverage of the best beauty looks of the night, with tips and tricks from our favorite beauticians so you can feel red-carpet ready from the comfort of your home.

