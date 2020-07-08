The first episode of Netflix's rebooted Unsolved Mysteries covers the sad, mysterious death of Rey Rivera. The 32-year-old writer, who had been married to wife Allison just six months, was found dead in an empty conference room of Baltimore's Hotel Belvedere a week after his initial disappearance; it was speculated by authorities that Rey had fallen, jumped, or was forced from the upper roof of the hotel and fell through the ceiling of the conference room. Rey had left his home in a hurry after a phone call, leaving behind only a mysterious, rambling note with references to the Freemasons.

The last time Rey spoke to his wife, Allison, it was at their home before he was set to leave for a business trip. She said, "I love you so much," to which he replied with, "Thank you for loving me so much." When she later called him that evening, he didn't pick up, and Allison says she knew almost instantly that something was very wrong.

Rey and Allison were newlyweds when he died.

Allison and Rey had just married six months prior, and the couple moved from Southern California to Maryland city in hopes for a better life. Authorities suggested the tragic event may be a suicide, but Allison feels differently.

"He ran out of the house, saying that he was late for something. Who says, 'Oh? It's 6:30, time to jump off a big roof?'" Allison said on Unsolved Mysteries. "I kept saying there's something bigger. There's something going on. I know that he didn't kill himself."

Rey and Allison Rivera on vacation. Netflix

Where is Allison today?

After her husband's death, Allison moved to various cities in the U.S., taking on different jobs. According to her LinkedIn, she moved to Connecticut, where she was a business strategy specialist for DermaSilk until 2013. Then, she moved to Colorado and worked as a consultant for a couple of different beauty companies before becoming the president of GIBS Grooming, a men's grooming brand in 2014.

Four years later, she moved back to California, where she now works as the Vice President of Business Development at Boulevard, a beauty, and technology company. According to some sources, Allison reportedly hasn't been in a relationship since her husband's death.

What happened after the episode aired?

To this day, Allison continues to hunt for answers in her husband's mysterious death. The episode has drawn renewed attention to Rey's death, with "credible" tips coming in about cases in the series, including Rey's.

The series' co-creator also said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that he'd spoken to Allison about an Internet theory that pointed out similarities between Rey's death and the movie The Game, which Rey mentioned in his final note:

"I spoke to [his wife] Allison Rivera about that. She's spent a lot of time with that note, as did the FBI, just going through the note trying to figure out if there were any clues or anything else in there. She doesn't place any significance on the movie The Game. Rey liked a lot of different types of movies. He was just a guy who was interested in everything. If he had only ever left just that writing or if it was the only thing he had ever written randomly, then people would be a little bit more suspect. But this is what he did all the time. He kept so many journals full of random writing. Allison feels that she's been through all the journals just trying to find any clue that could help her figure out what happened to him, and she couldn't find any real or strong connections in The Game."

If you have information about Rivera's disappearance, visit unsolved.com.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

