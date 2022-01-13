The 14 Best Horror Movies of 2022 (So Far)

For horror fans, there's nothing like watching the latest thrilling release through your fingers on a Friday night. This year's slate of upcoming scary movies brings back some of the most beloved horror franchises, while also showing new works by our favorite directors (Jordan Peele, anyone?). From a comic book antihero to several novel adaptations, including one from Stephen King, these are the horror movies to put on your watchlist in 2022.

'Scream'

Premieres: January 14, 2022

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid

The scary story: The Ghostface killer has re-emerged 25 years after the events of the original film, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and her friends have to return to Woodsboro to help a new group of victims with ties to the OG characters.

'The Requin'

Premieres: January 28, 2022

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper, Kameron Hood, Deidre O'Connell, Jennifer Mudge, and Danny Chung

The scary story: A couple vacationing in a remote over-water cabin get swept away in a massive storm. They're forced to survive on the wreckage in shark-infested waters, hoping to be rescued.

'Morbius'

Premieres: January 28, 2022

Starring: Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Gibson

The scary story: While working to cure himself of a rare blood disease, biochemist Michael Morbius accidentally turns himself into a living vampire, in this adaptation of the Marvel Comics antihero.

'You Won't Be Alone'

Premieres: January 28, 2022

Starring: Noomi Rapace, Alice Englert, Anamaria Marcina, Sara Klimoska, and Arta Dobroshi

The scary story: In 19th century Macedonia, a young girl is kidnapped and transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. After she accidentally kills a nearby villager and takes over her victim's shape (and life), the witch continues to kill in order to discover what it means to be human.

'The Devil's Light'

Premieres: February 11, 2022

Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Christian Navarro

The scary story: A nun training to perform exorcisms has to face a demonic force from her past when it possesses a young girl.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Premieres: February 18, 2022

Starring: Mark Burnham, Alice Krige, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson, Sarah Yarkin, and Jacob Lattimore

The scary story: In this direct sequel for the 1974 film, Leatherface emerges from near 50 years of hiding when a group of teens disturb his home turf.

'The Black Phone'

Premieres: June 24, 2022

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, E. Roger Mitchell

The scary story: After a 13-year-old boy (Thames) is abducted by a serial killer (Hawke), he and his sisters begin receiving supernatural clues to help him escape.

'Nope'

Premieres: July 22, 2022

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Barbie Ferreira

The scary story: Like with Jordan Peele's other films, plot details for Nope are under wraps. All we do know is that Peele reunited with Get Out star (and now Oscar winner) Kaluuya for this sure-to-be terrifying film.

'Salem's Lot'

Premieres: September 9, 2022

Starring: Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, and John Benjamin Hickey

The scary story: Based off the Stephen King novel, a writer moves to a small town in Maine only to discover the residents are vampires.

'Dark Harvest'

Premieres: September 9, 2022

Starring: Luke Kirby, Elizabeth Reaser, Jeremy Davies, Emyri Crutchfield, Jake Brennan, and Britain Dalton

The scary story: On Halloween in 1963, a young boy faces off against October Boy, a legendary monster that rises from the cornfields with a butcher's knife every year to fight those who are brave enough to confront him.

'Don't Worry Darling'

Premieres: September 23, 2022

Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll

The scary story: A '50s's housewife (Pugh) living with her husband (Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that he may be hiding dark secrets.

'Halloween Ends'

Premieres: October 14, 2022

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, and James Jude Courtney

The scary story: In the final film of the reboot trilogy, Michael Myers and Laurie Stode (Curtis) face off one last time.

'Orphan: First Kill'

Premieres: TBA

Starring: Isabella Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan and Hiro Kanagawa

The scary story: This prequel to 2009's Orphan follows Leena (Fuhrman), a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition. After escaping a psychiatric facility and traveling to America, she poses as the missing child of a wealthy family, whose matriarch (Stiles) will stop at nothing to protect her family.

'Firestarter'

Premieres: TBA

Starring: Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Gloria Reuben, Michael Greyeyes, and Tina Jung

The scary story: A young girl (Armstrong) who develops pyrokinetic abilities is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to use her power as a weapon.