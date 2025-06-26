With this New York heatwave—and summer in general—my wardrobe is basically just bare arms, shorts, and as few layers as humanely possible. (I'm a sweaty girl, what can I say?) But if I'm going to be showing that much skin, I want it to look smooth, and achieving that isn't always so straightforward.

Different parts of my body react differently to the heat and sun, whether it's red, bumpy arms, cracked heels, or an angry bikini line. So I've learned that if I actually want smooth summer skin, I need to treat each area a little differently. That means getting specific: chemical exfoliants for the keratosis pilaris on my arms, self-tanners to even out the blotchiness on my legs, and lightweight body creams that help rebuild my moisture barrier after long days outside.

It might sound high-maintenance, but I've made it work by finding products that are easy to use and quick to apply—because I'd much rather be outside enjoying summer than stuck inside doing a 10-step body skincare routine. Keep reading for the low-lift, high-payoff products I swear by for my smoothest, sexiest summer skin yet.

For Bare, Glowing Legs

When I'm wearing miniskirts, shorts, and dresses, the last thing I want is for my legs to look blotchy, dry, or dull. So I came up with a routine that gives me what I call supermodel legs—lots of moisture, a hint of shimmer, and always SPF.

Kopari Beauty Golden Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist SPF 50 $39 at Ulta Glowing summer legs start with healthy skin, and that means sun protection. If your skin isn't protected, it's not going to look its best, period. This is my favorite spray sunscreen: it's SPF 50 and leaves behind the kind of subtle, glazed shimmer that makes my legs look next-level glowy. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Body $48 at Sephora Since I don't lie out in the sun anymore (thank you, beauty editor brain and better SPF habits), I'm not as naturally tan as I used to be. My fix? These fool-proof self-tanning towelettes. They're easy to swipe on, packed with skin-smoothing chemical exfoliants, and leave my legs looking glowing and bronzed in under five minutes.

For Bumpy Upper Arms

I've had keratosis pilaris—those red, bumpy, blotchy patches on the back of my arms—for as long as I can remember. And when it's tank top and strapless season, due to New York's notorious humidity, I want my skin to look as smooth and even as possible. My go-to fix? A chemical exfoliant.

For Dry, Cracked Heels

Ask anyone who knows me: I deal with dry, cracked heels year-round. And while I can hide the back of my heels with boots and socks during winter, when summer rolls around, my sandals keep them on full display. Other than a monthly pedicure, I have a heel routine that keeps the back of my feet in tip-top shape.

Hey Honey Walk the Walk Propolis Foot Cream $31 at Ulta Beauty My favorite thing about this foot cream is the fact that it's non-greasy, so I won't have to worry about the moisturizer staining my sheets overnight or making my feet slip and slide in my sandals during the day. Plus, it contains a blend of lovely botanicals that ward off odor. Voesh Solemate Heel Repair Balm $19 at Amazon This little heel repair balm has become my favorite product to throw in my bag on the go. It's so easy to whip out exactly when I need to use it, and the rich blend of emollients instantly provides relief and moisture.

For Bikini Line Bumps

Before I got laser hair removal, I constantly dealt with painful bikini line bumps. (And if you know the struggle, you know how brutal bikini season can feel.) Back then, I nailed down a routine that helped calm redness, prevent ingrowns, and actually made my skin look and feel smooth again.

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads $36 at Sephora Ingrown hair is a given when it comes to any kind of hair removal, with the amount varying between hair and skin types. That said, I love these super quick, accessible pads that are filled with chemical exfoliants in order to treat current ingrowns and prevent new ones from forming. They also keep things sanitary, so you're not going in with tweezers (a big no-no). Eadem Smooth Slate Ingrown Hair + Dark Spot Serum $36 at Sephora What bothered me the most were the dark spots the ingrown hairs left behind, because they would take forever to fade. Then I found this serum, which not only helps prevent scarring but also speeds up the fading process with a mix of targeted brightening ingredients.

For Post-Sun Skin

In theory, all the SPF you should be wearing should keep sunburns from happening in the first place. But life happens, and sometimes your skin still takes a hit. Even if you don't burn, a full day in the sun can leave your skin dry and depleted, which is why I always reach for a moisturizing cream with calming, soothing ingredients afterward.

Comfort Zone Sun Soul $35 at us.comfortzoneskin.com This latest addition to my smooth-skin routine has quickly become a favorite because it's packed with a peptide complex that boosts antioxidant protection for healthy, more protected skin. And the best part? It leaves behind the prettiest subtle shimmer for that extra summer glow. Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer $36 at Sephora Whenever my skin—particularly my face—is exposed to the elements, I slather on this cult favorite barrier cream. It contains soothing, hydrating, and skin-identical ingredients to calm redness and replenish the moisture barrier, leaving my skin ready to face the summer heat and humidity with zero irritation in sight.

