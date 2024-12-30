Going into 2025, we could all use a little something that will lighten our moods. Thankfully, we can count on being able to escape to the movies to laugh at all of the exciting comedy movies on the way. And a lot is coming soon—from heartwarming rom-coms to long-awaited sequels and reboots to original satires featuring stacked casts. So whatever scratches your funny bone, there’s likely something in store.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the best comedy movies of 2025, including what’s coming to theaters and streaming soon and later in the year. (And if you’re looking for something to watch right now, check out our recommendations of the best comedies of 2024 .)

'Back in Action'

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Release Date: January 17 on Netflix

Starring: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close

Why it’s worth watching: Cameron Diaz is officially back in action after taking a hiatus from acting. The rom-com icon leads this action-comedy hybrid opposite Jamie Foxx as a couple who left their work in the CIA years ago for domesticity, but are pulled back in when their secret spy identities are exposed. We can’t wait to see the former Charlie’s Angel in her element.

'One of Them Days'

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Release date: January 24

Starring: Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Katt Williams

Why it’s worth watching: It’s SZA’s acting debut and she’s starring opposite Keke Palmer. Need we say more? On top of that, it’s produced by Issa Rae, so if you weren’t already convinced you’re in for a good time, that should seal the deal. The two superstars play besties who get into a hijinks-filed day when an annoying boyfriend runs off with their rent money and they do whatever they can to earn enough cash and not face eviction.

'You're Cordially Invited'

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Release date: January 30 on Prime Video

Starring: Reese Witherspoon , Will Ferrell, Meredith Hagner, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Timmy Tatro

Why it’s worth watching: Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are fronting big studio comedies again so all is right in the world. They go toe-to-toe in this Hello Sunshine-produced film as the sister of a bride-to-be and the father of a different bride who discovers their destination wedding venue has accidentally booked them.

'Companion'

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: January 31

Starring: Sophie Thatcher , Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, and Harvey Guillén

Why it’s worth watching: The team behind the 2022 hit horror movie Barbarian produced this wickedly funny thriller, written and directed by Drew Hancock. Much of the plot is kept hush-hush, but it centers around a twisted love story and a weekend away gone very wrong.

'Heart Eyes'

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Release date: February 7

Starring: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster

Why it’s worth watching: This horror-comedy comes just in time for Valentine’s Day so you can laugh and hide in the arms of your funny valentine. The genre-bending serial killer movie centers on a pair of coworkers working late on February 14 and mistaken for a couple by the sadistic, romance-hating Heart Eyes Killer.

'Paddington Peru'

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Release date: February 14

Starring: Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman, and Antonio Banderas

Why it’s worth watching: Are the Paddington movies some of the greatest art of our time? Maybe! The first movie about the beloved children’s book character captured our hearts with its quirky, twee sensibilities, and, well, Paddington 2 is among the highest-rated films of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming third movie in the franchise has a tough act to follow, but it’s sure to charm, as the titular talking bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is set to bring his British-found family, the Browns, to his home in Peru. It’s said to be inspired by Werner Herzog’s films Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fitzcarraldo, so do with that information what you will.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

(Image credit: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)

Release date: February 13 on Peacock

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Isla Fisher, and with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant

Why it’s worth watching: Your Galentines Day plans have arrived. Everyone’s favorite, relatable rom-com heroine returns with more adventures in motherhood and love to juggle. Recently widowed (maybe keep tissues in tow for this one!), she navigates single motherhood and dating for the first time in years, including online (gasp!) and with younger men (another gasp!). We’re stoked to have our girl back!

'My Dead Friend Zoe'

(Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Release date: February 28

Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Why it’s worth watching: This film from Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, marking his feature directorial debut and based on his short Merit x Zoe, was a hit at SXSW 2024, taking home the Audience Award. The moving comedy centers on veteran Merit (Sonequa Martin-Green) who keeps being visited by the ghost of her best friend who died in combat (Zoe) and takes it upon herself to become the caretaker for her estranged grandfather (Ed Harris) when he’s diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

(Image credit: A24)

Release date: March 7

Starring: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri, Roy Chisha, and Blessings Bhamjee

Why it's worth watching: Acclaimed I Am Not a Witch filmmaker Rungano Nyoni's latest is an A24-produced dark comedy. It revolves around a woman named Shula (Susan Chardy) who happens upon her uncle's dead body in the middle of the road, leading family secrets and drama to surface amid his funeral proceedings.

'A Nice Indian Boy'

(Image credit: Blue Harbor Entertainment )

Release date: April 4

Starring: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, and Harish Patel

Why it’s worth watching: Who doesn’t love a wedding hijinks rom-com? This one, based on a play by Madhuri Shekar, sees an Indian family coming to accept their son’s love for a white man and help plan a celebration that pleases everyone involved. We bet this one will be heartwarming and swoon-worthy, especially with Boadway darling Jonathan Groff as the charming love interest.

'The Naked Gun'

Release date: August 1

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kevin Durand, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Pamela Anderson, and Liza Koshy

Why it’s worth watching: The members of Saturday Night Live’s The Lonely Island have seemingly taken on a lot of childhood wish fulfillment-type projects over the years, and this seems like it could be Akiva Schaffer’s latest. He’s directing this spin-off of the beloved cop comedy franchise The Naked Gun. Liam Neeson will take on Detective Frank Drebin, famously first portrayed by deadpan icon Leslie Nielsen, so you can bet he’ll be tapping into his action blockbuster leading man persona and his own humorous spin.

'Freakier Friday'

Release date: August 8

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, Manny Jacinto,

Mark Harmon, Julia Butters, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Why it’s worth watching: After 22 years, we’re finally getting a sequel to one of the most beloved ‘00s films . LiLo and Jamie Lee are back as the hilarious mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess. It’s unclear if they’ll go for body swap round two, or if somebody else will do the swapping, but the film is said to find Anna as she’s a mom and soon-to-be stepmom dealing with “the challenges that come when two families merge.” Thankfully, what matters most has already been confirmed: It will see a reunion of Anna’s band Pink Slip .

'Animal Friends'

Release date: October 10

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Vince Vaughn, and Addison Rae

Why it’s worth watching: Ignore the cutesy title: This is a rated R romp. However, there are animals involved. Plot and character details are under wraps, but the Ryan Reynolds-produced-and-starring animated/live-action hybrid movie follows two unlikely animal friends on a road trip. Based on the A-list cast, we’d guess this one will be very LOL-worthy.

'Bugonia'

Release date: November 7

Starring: Emma Stone , Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone

Why it’s worth watching: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are back at it. For their fourth collaboration, they’re adapting the iconic 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! into English. The plot follows two conspiracy theorists who kidnap the CEO of a major company (Stone), convinced that she’s an alien. It's time to put on our tin foil hats and lock in!

'Atropia'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance)

Release date: Premieres at Sundance Film Festival in January, release date TBD

Starring: Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, Chloë Sevigny, and Tim Heidecker

Why it’s worth watching: Luca Guadagnino is among the producers of filmmaker Hailey Gates’ full-length adaptation of her short Shako Mako. Alia Shawkat led the short and returns for the feature, playing an aspiring actress named Fayruz working at a U.S. military base in the fictional country Atropia. The synopsis reads: “When she meets Abu Dice, an experienced soldier playing the role of an insurgent, their romance quickly threatens their respective ambitions and questions their allegiance to the military and Atropia’s purpose. Set on the eve of Bush’s “surge,” the bloodiest year of the war, Atropia is a comedic love story cast against a uniquely absurd American backdrop.”

'Bubble & Squeak'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance)

Release date: Premieres at Sundance Film Festival in January, release date TBD

Starring: Himesh Patel, Sarah Goldberg, Steven Yeun, Dave Franco, Matt Berry

Why it’s worth watching: After Evan Twohy’s screenplay ended up on the Hollywood Black List, or the list of the best unproduced screenplays, in 2020, it got picked up and will mark his directorial debut. Set in a world where cabbages are banned, a couple (Himesh Patel and Sarah Goldberg) is accused of smuggling them across the border, leading them to confront the issues in their relationship.

'Twinless'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance)

Release date: Premieres at Sundance Film Festival in January, release date TBD

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, James Sweeney, Lauren Graham

Why it’s worth watching: Dylan O’Brien pulls double weight here (well, really triple because he produced the film), playing a set of twins. It follows the “bromance” that develops between two young men who connect in a twin bereavement support group.

'A Simple Favor 2'

Release date: TBD

Starring: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

Why it’s worth watching: Pour out a dirty martini because there’s a sequel to A Simple Favor on the way. Paul Feig, who directed the 2018 adaptation of the bestselling mystery-thriller novel , helms the follow-up, which takes its complicated besties Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) to a destination wedding in Italy. We can’t see what chaos follows them (and what incredible pantsuits Lively wears next).

'Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man'

Release date: TBD

Starring: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church

Why it’s worth watching: Netflix will release the third Knives Out movie in 2025, with Daniel Craig slipping back into his New Orleans drawl as detective Benoit Blanc. As usual, the cast of suspects in the murder mystery is stacked, and it’s already been teased as revolving around the “most dangerous” investigation yet. We’re ready to pull out our deerstalker cap and magnifying glasses to get on the case