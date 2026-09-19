With the rise of #BookTok and other bookish online platforms, the romance genre has skyrocketed to unfathomable heights of popularity—which only continues to grow. Key to the category’s ongoing success is that there’s truly a subgenre for every reader, no matter what gets your eyes on the page and your heart a-flutter. Case in point: One of #BookTok’s favorite subgenres is "dark romance," which typically features morally gray characters, high stakes, power imbalances, lots of spice, and, often, problematic or taboo themes. But don't worry: Dark romance books typically still end with the same happily-ever-after that general romance readers are accustomed to.
If you’re looking to dabble in the sultry subgenre, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most beloved dark romance books out there. But before you dive in, be aware that some of these books feature intense scenes and themes, so you may want to look up any content warnings.
The Best Collegiate Dark Romance Books
'God of Malice' by Rina Kent
God of Malice kicks off a sextet of dark college romances about high-powered crime families. The first in the series introduces the charming yet cold-blooded Killian, the headstrong Glyndon, and the all-consuming, psychologically twisted connection between them.
'The Ritual' by Shantel Tessier
Shantel Tessier’s seven-book The Lords series launched with this best-selling novel, introducing the world of Barrington University and its secret society of violent, powerful men. It focuses on Ryat, one of the society’s members, who selects Blakely as his assigned “chosen one” to manipulate and control—as she remains conflicted about her new role.
The Best Crime Dark Romance Books
'Hooked' by Emily McIntire
Each book in Emily McIntire’s Never After series offers a dark romance take on a beloved childhood tale. The first in the series riffs on Peter Pan, in which the Captain Hook-inspired character is a dark, brooding criminal who can’t seem to shake his addiction to Wendy, the daughter of his sworn enemy, a certain guy named Peter.
'Nine Minutes' by Beth Flynn
At 15, Ginny is abducted by a violent motorcycle gang and forced to start a new life with them. But the gang’s brutal leader, Grizz, has a soft spot for Ginny, resulting in a very disturbing, very passionate connection between a young girl and her captor-turned-protector.
'The Sweetest Oblivion' by Danielle Lori
Elena is the adored, innocent daughter of a powerful mafia family. However, her charmed life gets a lot more complicated when she realizes she can’t get her sister’s hot but arrogant fiancé—and another powerful figure in the criminal underworld—off her mind. Further complicating the matter? The fact that the feeling is very much mutual.
The Best Fantasy Dark Romance Books
'Haunting Adeline' by H.D. Carlton
After moving to Seattle for a fresh start, Adeline quickly finds herself being haunted by a possessive spirit in the gothic mansion she’s inherited. As she grows irresistibly attracted to her paranormal stalker, she unravels the mystery of her great-grandmother’s own ill-fated entanglement with a dangerous phantom.
'Her Soul to Take' by Harley Laroux
With its combination of paranormal romance, dark academia, and dark romance, this novel basically hits every #BookTok-fave subgenre. It follows paranormal investigator Rae, who accidentally awakens the ancient demon Leon and soon becomes the object of his undying passion and obsession.
The Best Thriller Dark Romance Books
'Corrupt' by Penelope Douglas
Erika can’t get over her obsession with her boyfriend’s very scary older brother, Michael—and when her boyfriend goes off to the military, no one is around to protect her from Michael’s own dangerous plans. And there’s more: Corrupt is followed by three more dark romances in Penelope Douglas’ Devil’s Night series.
'Lights Out' by Navessa Allen
This 2024 best-seller features a fast-paced plot, charming banter, and plenty of spice—yet it’s very far from your typical romance novel. Instead, it centers on Aly, who fantasizes about a masked man breaking into her home to reach her. Much to her delight, that fantasy comes true with one of the masked social media stars she follows online...but another, even scarier predator is waiting in the wings for his own chance to pounce.
The Best Rom-Com Dark Romance Books
'Butcher and Blackbird' by Brynne Weaver
The first in Brynne Weaver’s best-selling Ruinous Love series, this one’s a dark and spicy take on a friends-to-lovers rom-com. Sloane and Rowan start as rivals—rival serial killers, that is—until they decide to team up to take on other killers across the country and soon realize that the chemistry between them is…ahem…to die for.
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