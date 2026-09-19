10 Dark Romance Novels You Need to Add to Your TBR List

#BookTok is obsessed with these—and, yes, they bring on the spice.

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a collage of the best dark romance books including hooked lights out god of malice and more
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With the rise of #BookTok and other bookish online platforms, the romance genre has skyrocketed to unfathomable heights of popularity—which only continues to grow. Key to the category’s ongoing success is that there’s truly a subgenre for every reader, no matter what gets your eyes on the page and your heart a-flutter. Case in point: One of #BookTok’s favorite subgenres is "dark romance," which typically features morally gray characters, high stakes, power imbalances, lots of spice, and, often, problematic or taboo themes. But don't worry: Dark romance books typically still end with the same happily-ever-after that general romance readers are accustomed to.

If you’re looking to dabble in the sultry subgenre, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most beloved dark romance books out there. But before you dive in, be aware that some of these books feature intense scenes and themes, so you may want to look up any content warnings.

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Andrea Park
Andrea Park

Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.