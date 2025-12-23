11 Romance Novels We're Excited to Read in 2026
Bestselling authors like B.K. Borison, Katherine Center, and Beth O'Leary all have books coming out in the new year.
2025 was something of a bumper year for the romance genre, and, thankfully, 2026 is poised to be just as full of sexy, sweet, and swoon-worthy love stories to keep you busy for the foreseeable future. 2026's lineup of romance novels includes books for readers of all persuasions, covering every sexuality, spice level, subgenre, and trope—and yes, there are plenty of sports romances to tide us all over until the next season of Heated Rivalry arrives. Expect 2026 arrivals not only from familiar faves like B.K. Borison, Katherine Center, and The Flatshare author Beth O’Leary, but also from newcomers on the romance scene trying their hands at crafting the perfect happily-ever-after (and very much succeeding).
Here, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best, most anticipated romance books of 2026, all of which promise to get readers plenty hot and bothered. Check back often, since we’ll keep updating this list as we fall in love with even more romances throughout the year.
Release date: January 27
After a bad breakup with her high school sweetheart, Willow is determined to reclaim all the big “firsts” she had with him. As she sets out on “Operation Re-Do,” it just so happens that the very hot, very kind Deacon is more than willing to help her out, despite the complications that come with his being—wait for it!—her brother’s best friend.
Release date: February 3
The first book in a new sports romance series from prolific writer Meghan Quinn, Just for the Cameras is a fake-dating, grumpy-sunshine extravaganza that charts the undeniable chemistry between grouchy pro football player Graydon and quirky zookeeper Maple.
Release date: February 17
Two employees at a sex toy startup coordinate a totally casual, completely platonic one-night stand. (Sure.) Scout is the company’s lead engineer, but has never had sex, and Hudson is BuzzCorp’s software developer, but has no experience with sex toys. Obviously, as good scientists, they simply must hook up for data-gathering purposes!
Release date: February 24
Inspired by the iconic rom-com When Harry Met Sally, B.K. Borison’s latest is an opposites-attract, forced-proximity story that sees two competing meteorologists, Delilah and Jackson, who must work together to cover a major snowstorm. Things may or may not proceed to get steamy enough between them to melt those historic amounts of snow.
Release date: March 31
Heated Rivalry lovers, this one’s for you. It’s set in the world of professional wrestling, where Asher and Caleb play sworn enemies both in the ring and in their public personas. However, they find it increasingly difficult to maintain those roles in their private lives, thanks to the red-hot chemistry blazing between them.
Release date: April 7
A man and woman both named Charlie Jones—she goes by Charlie, and he by Jones—both arrive on a remote island in search of a quiet reset, believing they’ve been hired to manage the local farm shop. Buckle in: Their road to figuring out just how they ended up in this situation is a twisty one, with plenty of playful banter along the way.
Release date: May 19
Katherine Center is a pro at crafting sweetly cozy romances all but guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings, and her latest is no exception. It takes place amid a destination wedding aboard a cruise ship, where sister-of-the-bride JoJo has decided to solve her intimacy issues by finally hooking up with the neighbor who was her first crush. She enlists her childhood best friend to help her out, but all that time spent scheming with him is suddenly making things much more confusing.
Release date: May 26
Alexa Martin is kicking off a new series of cowboy romances—and it's a meta take on the genre. The new release centers on Luna, an avid reader of cowboy romances who decides to move to Texas to live out her fantasy. Much to her surprise, she finds herself falling head over heels for Tate, who’s vehemently against fulfilling his cowboy destiny on his family’s ranch.
Release date: June 2
Yes, Puck, as in the mischievous fairy creature in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Samantha Allen’s novel is a modern, queer retelling of Shakespeare’s classic, in which the nonbinary Puck is the puppeteer behind a drama-filled reality show but soon discovers that their own friend group may be even messier. During a wedding weekend that seems destined to end in disaster, Puck sets out to rearrange the various couplings within the group—and just might find their own happily ever after along the way, too.
Release date: June 16
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many enemies-to-lovers sports romances, and thankfully, plenty are coming out this year. Add Jennifer Moffatt’s latest to the list: It’s a beachy rom-com in which volleyball player Jess decides to get out of her losing streak and general funk with a little help from her rival on the court, Vivienne. Off the court, though, it’s a whole different story.
Release date: June 23
A very sexy, witty take on the classic Regency romance, The Very Definition of Love follows Harriet, who’s more interested in compiling a dictionary of slang and dirty words than joining the marriage market, and local rake Lord Alexander. When they find themselves entering into a marriage of convenience, they slowly but surely begin to discover that they each have plenty to offer the other (both in and outside of the bedroom).
