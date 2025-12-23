2025 was something of a bumper year for the romance genre, and, thankfully, 2026 is poised to be just as full of sexy, sweet, and swoon-worthy love stories to keep you busy for the foreseeable future. 2026's lineup of romance novels includes books for readers of all persuasions, covering every sexuality, spice level, subgenre, and trope—and yes, there are plenty of sports romances to tide us all over until the next season of Heated Rivalry arrives. Expect 2026 arrivals not only from familiar faves like B.K. Borison, Katherine Center, and The Flatshare author Beth O’Leary, but also from newcomers on the romance scene trying their hands at crafting the perfect happily-ever-after (and very much succeeding).

Here, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best, most anticipated romance books of 2026, all of which promise to get readers plenty hot and bothered. Check back often, since we’ll keep updating this list as we fall in love with even more romances throughout the year.

