A Night at the U.S. Open: Tennis, Female Empowerment, and Style Inspo

A look inside the tournament.

By
Published In Features
marie claire us open event
(Image credit: BFA)

Last week, Marie Claire had the pleasure of hosting an intimate event in the Cadillac Suite at the women's semifinals of the U.S. Open. The tournament is among the biggest moments in tennis all year, with New Yorkers and tourists alike flocking to the stadium. But fans aren't attending the U.S. Open just to watch tennis. They're coming for the full experience: Instagrammable food (we're looking at you, Honey Deuce), shopping, and a celebrity sighting or two. (Michelle Obama was in the crowd that night.)

nikki ogunnaike hosts us open event

Ari Chambers, Nikki Ogunnaike, and Lily Shimbashi ahead of their panel at the U.S. Open.

(Image credit: BFA)

Inside the Cadillac Suite, editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike led a panel alongside two powerful voices in sports: founder and CEO of Sportsish Lily Shimbashi and sports host and commentator Ari Chambers. The conversation focused on the intersection of fashion and sports and the importance of athletes building a brand image.

Ali Royals and Gutes Guterman enjoying Honey Deuces in the Cadillac Suite.

Ali Royals and Gutes Guterman enjoying Honey Deuces in the Cadillac Suite.

(Image credit: BFA)

Guests enjoyed two women's matches: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff vs. Elena Rybakina. Guests also enjoyed the fashion spotted both on and off the court. (We loved Gauff's all-yellow New Balance ensemble.) Many attendees in the Cadillac Suite sported chic looks, including stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who wore a top from the Polo Ralph Lauren x U.S. Open collab. (The brand is the tournament's official outfitter.)

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson serving chic and sporty tennis style.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson serving chic and sporty tennis style.

(Image credit: BFA)

The U.S. Open stadium featured activations from a range of brands (Cadillac included!), pop-up shops, and famous food items. Dozens of Honey Deuces and boxes of Coqodaq chicken nuggets (served with caviar, of course) were consumed in the Cadillac Suite during the matches.

Michaela Bushkin
Fashion Director, Branded Content