My 95 Minute Nighttime Routine Is Absolutely Over-the-Top—But Trust, I Sleep Like a Little Baby

I am dedicated.

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I am a girl who loves a routine. Give me a schedule to follow, a checklist to accomplish. Every pore of my body just oozes Type A energy. I’m ok with it. I’ve embraced it. And according to my closest friends, family, and co-workers, I’ve maybe been known to go a little crazy with it. But my neurosis has led me to discover the best nighttime routine in the history of nighttime routines. I personally don’t think it’s too extreme—five steps (give or take) total, but I’ll admit, it does take 95 minutes to complete. In turn, I end up having the most peaceful night’s sleep you could ever imagine.

The thing is: I don’t function without adequate, a good-quality, sleep. My head gets foggy, and my yawns become uncontrollable. So if a $100 pajama set and an obsession with home fragrance can bring me brighter days and mental clarity, well, that seems like a fairly rational trade-off in my book. So if you’re looking to upgrade your evenings and bring a little peace and quiet into your home, please read ahead. Because this is the perfect recipe for a five-star before-bed routine.

Everything Shower and Blowout. Every Night. No Exceptions.

New York City is disgusting, and you cannot and will not fight me on that. The second I walk in the door, my clothes go directly into the washing machine and my body goes in the shower. I am washing every bit of subway grime of my body with a luxury soap and scrubbing my scalp with a yummy-smelling shampoo and conditioner. I’m also adamant about giving myself a blowout before bed—it makes me feel clean and fresh. Plus, who doesn’t want to wake up with already-styled hair?

Put on the Coziest Pajamas Imaginable

I am the world’s biggest pajama snob. I have tried pretty much every single brand in existence. My takeaways: always sleep in cotton; pants over shorts; wash them in your fancy detergent. Matching sets are my way of life, and that doesn’t stop at bedtime. Some of my favorite brands include, but are not limited to: Cozy Earth, The Nap Co, Cozyland, Eberjay, and Lake.

Light My Candles and Flip Diffusers

I need a solid 40 minutes to switch my mind off from the day's chaos. Once I’m clean and cozy, I light my candles and flip the reeds in my diffuser so my apartment smells delicious and the mood is relaxing. I cocktail the scent profile in my home depending on the season, but these make up my current lineup.

Make a Hot Cup of Tea—Drink While Watching a Crime Show

As the psycho who finds murder shows relaxing, my go-to sleep ritual obviously involves Law & Order: SVU (yes, I lost my mind when I got to FaceTime Olivia Benson, a.k.a. Mariska Hargitay, this week). It is during my 17th rewatch that I sip on a hot cup of tea. I’m a newer tea drinker, but I have found myself gravitating toward more concentrated sachets, which taste more like tea and less like dirty water.

Silk Sleep Mask and Air Purifier

My allergies this year have both come out of absolutely nowhere and been incredibly rough. Add that to the fact that I have chronic dry eyes and, per my eye doctor, sleep with my eyes open, and I’ve had many nights where I wake up with my eyes absolutely bloodshot because of irritation or a particle landing in it. So far, this two-piece combo seems to be doing a solid job and keeping my eyes ok.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.