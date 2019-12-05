The Best 'The Bachelor'-Inspired Gifts for Your Bachelor Nation Friends
...Will you accept this gift?
By Julia Marzovilla published
As the holiday season approaches, so too does your hunt for the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Do you have a friend that religiously binges the latest season of The Bachelor and then talks about it all week? Is Bachelor in Paradise her favorite summer guilty pleasure? If so, these gifts will be perfect. Regardless of whether you’re team Dean and Caelynn and their adventures in the van, live for John Paul Jones and his antics, or you just can’t wait see "Pilot Pete" step into the role of Bachelor next season, there's truly something for every type of fan. Plus, we're not going to judge you if you’re just in it for the wine nights and the over-the-top scandals—there are items on this list for you, too.
1.AliasInc Stagecoach Mug
Whatever you thought of Blake, you were undoubtedly gripped by all the Stagecoach drama that took place during BiP. This mug works as a stocking stuffer, or can be paired with any of the other gifts on this list.
2.PopSpring A Shirt Dedicated to Peter
Buy a handful of these for your Bachelor squad to curl up into on Monday nights. Because the show just isn't the same if you're not all wearing loungewear, is it?
3.Mutleys Bandanas Chris Harrison Dog Bandana
How else will the world know that your dog is a Bachelor Nation fan?!
4.Shopbop @Home Rose Wine Glasses
If you're not quite ready to declare your love for America's real favorite pastime, keep these rosy wine glasses on hand. They'll look cute without anyone guessing you're a superfan.
5.The Funny Bunny Co. Ben Higgins Toilet Roll
I don't even know what to say about this, frankly. But I know I need it in my bathroom.
6.PinkSundaysStudio "Can I Steal You For a Sec?" Baseball Cap
A good way to separate members of Bachelor Nation from, well, everybody else you meet is to walk around wearing this shirt. If they giggle, you know they're your people. If not, well, don't try to explain.
7.CoolCoolCoolTshirts A Hannah B. Shirt
A good way to separate members of Bachelor Nation from, well, everybody else you meet is to walk around wearing this shirt. If they giggle, you know they're your people. If not, well, don't try to explain.
7.Making Waves Wine Glasses
If your Monday routine includes a fair amount of wine, you don't want to have to worry about breaking a glass—or two. These plastic glasses allow you to drink all you want, guilt-free.
9.HopefulRomanticArt A Final Rose Print
This pretty print is perfect for Bachelor Mondays, bachelorette parties, and just for looking cute as hell in your living room.
10.StagandPeachCo "The Most Dramatic Season Ever" Hoodie
Get comfortable every time you watch your favorite show in the most dramatic hoodie ever. While the contestants dress up in their best sparkly gowns, you and your friends can buy these matching hoodies to wear at home.
11.Punderella The JPJ-Themed Card
If you want to wish them an extra special, JPJ-approved birthday.
12.YouRockMySocksCo Cozy Socks
When you turn on the TV and put your feet up on the couch in these socks, your partner or roommates will know not to bother you for a solid two hours (three, if it's a premiere or finale).
13."Jesus Still Loves Me" T-Shirt
Still inspired by Hannah Brown's "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me" line while Luke Parker tried to gaslight her? Us, too.
14.Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator
This stainless steel container can keep your favorite bottle of wine or champagne chilled for hours, no ice required. Now you can sip all you want without ever having to leave your couch for the fridge.
15.SayItOnSwag "Professionality" Mug
Nothing will inspire your friend when they're drinking their coffee first thing in the morning than Jordan's "professionality" line.
16.NewmansNew Creations A Onesie
Children leave home eventually, but Bachelor Mondays are forever. Maybe don't say that when you hand this over, though.
17.'Now Accepting Roses' by Amanda Stanton
Ever wondered what being on the show is really like? Amanda Stanton dishes all in her new book. From everything that goes on behind the scenes in Paradise to how it feels to fall in love with millions of eyes watching, this really is the most dramatic book ever.
18.Sol Angeles "Drunk In Love" Sweatshirt
When the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise aren't on one-on-one dates, they're most likely sipping cocktails by the pool. Lounge around in style in this super comfortable pullover this winter.
19.'The New Wine Rules' by Jon Bonné
If you love drinking wine, you might as well learn how to buy it. Bonné walks new wine drinkers through everything they need to know, including which inexpensive wines are actually better than some more pricey items.
20.Cool TV Props A Tea Towel
For the friend who insists on cooking you dinner while you're lazing around at her apartment on Bachelor Mondays (here's to you, Hen).
21.PopArtCloset "This is the Final Rose of the Night" Leggings
Pair those custom Bachelor wine glasses with these custom leggings.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Expected To Return To The U.K. This Spring
It will be the first family visit in more than two years.
By Julie Tremaine
-
“It’s Nice To Be At Home”: Dakota Johnson Reveals New Details Of Her Famously Private Relationship With Chris Martin
With a home like theirs, well, it's no surprise.
By Julie Tremaine
-
Your Eyebrows Are Calling Out for a Good Brush
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
'The Fastest Way to Fall' Resonated With Readers Looking to Embrace Their Bodies
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
The 75 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time
Where does your fave fall on the list?
By The Editors
-
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
Never feel guilty about skipping book club again.
By The Editors
-
The 47 Best Comedy Series Ever
They'll make you laugh until your face hurts.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
The 27 Best 2000s TV Shows
No low-rise jeans necessary.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Let's Unpack the 'Succession' Season 3 Finale
Tom Wambsgans has entered the chat.
By Neha Prakash
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Virgin River' Season 4: Everything We Know
So! Many! Cliffhangers!
By The Editors