As the holiday season approaches, so too does your hunt for the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Do you have a friend that religiously binges the latest season of The Bachelor and then talks about it all weekIs Bachelor in Paradise her favorite summer guilty pleasure? If so, these gifts will be perfect. Regardless of whether you’re team Dean and Caelynn and their adventures in the van, live for John Paul Jones and his antics, or you just can’t wait see "Pilot Pete" step into the role of Bachelor next season, there's truly something for every type of fan. Plus, we're not going to judge you if you’re just in it for the wine nights and the over-the-top scandals—there are items on this list for you, too.

The Punny Mug

1.AliasInc Stagecoach Mug

Whatever you thought of Blake, you were undoubtedly gripped by all the Stagecoach drama that took place during BiP. This mug works as a stocking stuffer, or can be paired with any of the other gifts on this list.

To Buy In Bulk

2.PopSpring A Shirt Dedicated to Peter

Buy a handful of these for your Bachelor squad to curl up into on Monday nights. Because the show just isn't the same if you're not all wearing loungewear, is it?

For Friends With Dogs

3.Mutleys Bandanas Chris Harrison Dog Bandana

How else will the world know that your dog is a Bachelor Nation fan?!

The Subtle Pick

4.Shopbop @Home Rose Wine Glasses

If you're not quite ready to declare your love for America's real favorite pastime, keep these rosy wine glasses on hand. They'll look cute without anyone guessing you're a superfan.

For Your Bathroom

5.The Funny Bunny Co. Ben Higgins Toilet Roll

I don't even know what to say about this, frankly. But I know I need it in my bathroom.

The Meme Shirt

6.PinkSundaysStudio "Can I Steal You For a Sec?" Baseball Cap

A good way to separate members of Bachelor Nation from, well, everybody else you meet is to walk around wearing this shirt. If they giggle, you know they're your people. If not, well, don't try to explain.

The Meme Shirt

7.CoolCoolCoolTshirts A Hannah B. Shirt

A good way to separate members of Bachelor Nation from, well, everybody else you meet is to walk around wearing this shirt. If they giggle, you know they're your people. If not, well, don't try to explain.

The Practical Pick

7.Making Waves Wine Glasses

If your Monday routine includes a fair amount of wine, you don't want to have to worry about breaking a glass—or two. These plastic glasses allow you to drink all you want, guilt-free.

For the Home

9.HopefulRomanticArt A Final Rose Print

This pretty print is perfect for Bachelor Mondays, bachelorette parties, and just for looking cute as hell in your living room.

For Cold Nights

10.StagandPeachCo "The Most Dramatic Season Ever" Hoodie

Get comfortable every time you watch your favorite show in the most dramatic hoodie ever. While the contestants dress up in their best sparkly gowns, you and your friends can buy these matching hoodies to wear at home.

The Birthday Card

11.Punderella The JPJ-Themed Card

If you want to wish them an extra special, JPJ-approved birthday.

For Staying Warm

12.YouRockMySocksCo Cozy Socks

When you turn on the TV and put your feet up on the couch in these socks, your partner or roommates will know not to bother you for a solid two hours (three, if it's a premiere or finale).

For Hannah B. Stans

13."Jesus Still Loves Me" T-Shirt

Still inspired by Hannah Brown's "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me" line while Luke Parker tried to gaslight her? Us, too.

For Three-Hour Finales

14.Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator

This stainless steel container can keep your favorite bottle of wine or champagne chilled for hours, no ice required. Now you can sip all you want without ever having to leave your couch for the fridge.

For Daily Inspo

15.SayItOnSwag "Professionality" Mug

Nothing will inspire your friend when they're drinking their coffee first thing in the morning than Jordan's "professionality" line.

For Your Friend With a Kid

16.NewmansNew Creations A Onesie

Children leave home eventually, but Bachelor Mondays are forever. Maybe don't say that when you hand this over, though.

The Tell-All

17.'Now Accepting Roses' by Amanda Stanton

Ever wondered what being on the show is really like? Amanda Stanton dishes all in her new book. From everything that goes on behind the scenes in Paradise to how it feels to fall in love with millions of eyes watching, this really is the most dramatic book ever.

The Cozy Pick

18.Sol Angeles "Drunk In Love" Sweatshirt

When the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise aren't on one-on-one dates, they're most likely sipping cocktails by the pool. Lounge around in style in this super comfortable pullover this winter.

For Wine Lovers

19.'The New Wine Rules' by Jon Bonné

If you love drinking wine, you might as well learn how to buy it. Bonné walks new wine drinkers through everything they need to know, including which inexpensive wines are actually better than some more pricey items.

For the Chef

20.Cool TV Props A Tea Towel

For the friend who insists on cooking you dinner while you're lazing around at her apartment on Bachelor Mondays (here's to you, Hen).

For the Ultimate Fan

21.PopArtCloset "This is the Final Rose of the Night" Leggings

Pair those custom Bachelor wine glasses with these custom leggings.

For the Ultimate Fan

22.Punderella The Colton Throwback Card

Is there a truer way to show affection than jumping the fence into the depths of the Portugal countryside? Yes: This card.

