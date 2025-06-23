When a celebrity couple gets engaged, the ring will often be magnificent—enormous, expensive, and custom-made. Given the very public nature of celebrity couples' lives, we often get backstory about these rings—the creative vision, the price tag, and other details. Ahead, the most unique celebrity engagement rings, and what we know about them.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds gave Blake Lively a 12-carat, light pink, oval-cut diamond set into a rose gold pavé band designed by Lorraine Schwartz (a celeb-loved jewelry designer). Lively first wore it in 2012 after their secret wedding; the pink color makes it even more unique (potential valuation: $2 million).

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged in 2019, she debuted a ruby center stone, estimated at 4 carats, flanked by eight diamonds (estimated worth: $5 million). It's speculated that the shape is a daisy, and their daughter is named after the flower, too.

Nikki Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder got engaged, with a circular center stone and ten surrounding stones, all in a floral shape with a gold setting. "Can't tell you anything about it other than I love it more than anything in the world!" she said of it at the time.

Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz got married after only being engaged for a few weeks. Her engagement ring was a thick band, with a center triangle-cut diamond and small flush-set diamonds surrounding it. The design is unique on its own and a great stacking ring.

Alexis Bledel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser met on the set of Mad Men, and Bledel's vintage-inspired band and octagonal diamond shape had a "timeless and throwback" feel to it. The shape was a modified brilliant cut and unusual for an engagement ring.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not familiar with the "toi et moi" style, Emily Ratajkowski got engaged with one: a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond laid next to each other. It was custom by Alison Lou, who also helped her design two separate "divorce rings" after Ratajkowski split with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde's engagement ring from Jason Sudeikis was a round, brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of emeralds (reportedly chosen to complement the green color of Wilde's eyes). This so-called "target ring" was valued at $65,000 at the time.

Luann De Lesseps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This 8-carat canary yellow diamond ring is flanked by two smaller diamonds, one on each side. Tom D'Agostino Jr. proposed to Luann De Lesseps at their New York City apartment in 2016 after initially wanting to propose during a Valentine's Day vacation.

Jennie Garth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black engagement rings can be unusual, which makes for a striking visual. When Jennie Garth and David Abrams got engaged, he proposed with a black diamond surrounded by a halo of white diamonds on a gold band. Garth told Abrams she wanted the black diamond but left the rest of the design up to him.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow got engaged, he gave her a 12-carat round-cut sapphire in a traditional four-prong solitaire setting and set on a pavé band. The reported cost at the time was $600,000 (and perhaps even more, according to some experts).

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Engaged for the second time, two decades later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went all-out. If you're curious, their first engagement was with a pink Harry Winston diamond; the 2022 engagement ring was a green 8.5 carat diamond for luck, surrounded by two half-moon-shaped white diamonds.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

José Bastón gave Eva Longoria an 8-carat oval-cut ruby, surrounded by a halo of white diamonds in a platinum setting (with some experts valuing it at $500,000). Apparently, she chose some ruby and diamond earrings to match, which was a smart move for a holistic look.

Jenny Slate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she got engaged to Ben Shattuck in 2019 (in France, after Shattuck set up a picnic for them), Jenny Slate received a 2-carat oval-cut sapphire in a halo of white diamonds and a gold setting. She said she loved the look of its vintage-inspired design.

Rita Ora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora's engagement ring from Taika Waititi was a large, square-cut emerald with a halo of diamonds and a gold setting. She told Jimmy Fallon, "I just wanted it to feel really right...and so I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stars: they're just like us! Kravitz apparently found the setting of a ring she liked on Instagram, and a friend informed her partner at the time (Karl Glusman). The result was a three rose-cut diamond ring in a foil-back setting on an 18th century Georgian "half-loop" band.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Cardi B got engaged to Offset, she debuted an 8-carat, pear-cut diamond center stone with a double halo of light pink and white diamonds on a platinum setting. At the time, Cardi B said, “Even when we’re in an argument…I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does."

Bridget Marquardt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, but how often do you see an engagement ring in the shape of a spider? When horror director Nick Carpenter and Bridget Marquardt got engaged, she said she wanted something totally unique. Apparently she wasn't a fan of spiders but said it spoke to their relationship.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Christian Carino and Lady Gaga got engaged in 2017 (and only confirmed it several months later in 2018), it was with a rumored $1 million ring. It's an oval-cut pink stone (reportedly either a pink diamond or pink sapphire) surrounded by a halo of round-cut white diamonds.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Gaga got engaged to Taylor Kinney on Valentine's Day in 2015, it was with a quite thematic ring. The heart-shaped design was by Lorraine Schwartz, and the diamond-studded band read T <3s S (for Taylor "hearts" Stefani, the singer's given name).

Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom proposed to Miranda Kerr with a vintage-inspired floral ring; experts estimated the center diamond to be around 3 to 4 carats with a diamond halo surrounding it, and valued at an estimated $65,000. The claw setting was white gold or platinum.

Joey King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Joey King got engaged to Steven Piet, the design (from Mociun) consisted of two bands: a larger gold band with a side-set oval diamond (an unusual direction for an engagement ring), with a smaller gold half-band on top with little baguette diamonds. A built-in stack!

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon her engagement with Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry debuted a 4-carat square-cut Colombian emerald, surrounded by two diamonds, set in hand-forged gold (hence the "hammered" look). It apparently had secret Phoenician codes symbolizing their love story.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got engaged with a halo-set alexandrite stone centered between two baguette diamonds. Klum debuted the sparkler at the 2019 Golden Globes; a source told People, “He knew Heidi’s favorite color was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it."

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your eyes do not deceive you; Scarlett Johansson's engagement ring from Colin Jost was an 11-carat brown pear-shaped center diamond with a dark brown ceramic band that curves gently. It was reportedly designed by Taffin de Givenchy and cost in the region of $400,000.

Fergie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thicker engagement rings make for an extremely unique look (and you wouldn't necessarily ID them as engagement rings at first glance). Fergie and Josh Duhamel got engaged with one such design: a a 4-carat, brilliant-cut diamond set within a starburst design.

Maggie Grace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something very cool about a legitimately antique design. When Maggie Grace got engaged to writer-director Matthew Cooke, it was with a ring from 1812. The halo setting has several smaller diamonds in a halo setting surrounding a large center stone.

Anna Paquin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar way, the oxidation or finish on a ring can completely change its character. When Stephen Moyer and True Blood costar Anna Paquin got engaged, it was with a round-cut moonstone, surrounded by gemstones, then set in oxidised gold and giving off a blackened finish.

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she got engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, singer-songwriter-actor Kylie Minogue received an emerald-cut diamond surrounded by a double rectangle halo of smaller diamonds for a very sparkly look. It was also a vintage-inspired aesthetic that felt in keeping with Minogue's aesthetic.

Michelle Dockery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Michelle Dockery got engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge (Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother), it was in a Downton Abbey-worthy vintage-inspired ring. It looked to be three center circular stones surrounded by smaller diamonds of varying shapes and sizes.

FKA Twigs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

True to her outre style, FKA Twigs got a totally one-of-a-kind ring when she got engaged to Robert Pattinson. It's a Victorian-style "tiara" ring, with a 4-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center and a bunch of surrounding diamonds, all in a platinum setting.

Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Scott proposed to Zooey Deschanel with a ring featuring three side-by-side floral-shaped clusters. The middle is purple (perhaps a purple sapphire, although the couple didn't confirm it), and there were smaller pink stones on either side as well as white diamonds.

Ashlee Simpson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that's a conversation starter. When she got engaged to Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson debuted a 5-carat marquise-shaped diamond. The setting was vintage-inspired art deco, with the larger diamond surrounded by inset rubies and 140 total diamonds on the ring.