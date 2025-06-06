Bridal Inspiration From the Red Carpet

Surprisingly, the red carpet can be an excellent source of bridal inspiration. Yes, the event is different—but celebrities wear white couture all the time. It's often floor-length, custom-made, and designed to impress—sound familiar?

The difference is in the styling. On the red carpet, celebrities tend to wear their hair down and select jewelry that doesn't suggest they're walking down the aisle. But with the right reframing (and a different shoe), each of these looks can be altar-appropriate.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attend the SAG Awards, win a statue, look amazing while running into your ex: Jennifer Aniston had basically the perfect night in 2020. This simple white dress was an important part of it: expertly tailored, revealing without feeling naked, and a gorgeous heavyweight material.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This simple floor-length gown would already have been chic on Bella Hadid. But the appearance of a teeny tiny cutout with metal detailing immediately elevates it. If you wanted to show a tiny bit of skin but still hoped to keep things full coverage, this is perfect.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of a veil, have you considered a fuzzy coat?? Jennifer Lopez is showing us how it's done (and giving us characteristic maximalist style). Opting for a very slim dress, and then adding volume in the coat, adds surprise to a typically classic look.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's say you want to be daring and skin-baring on your special day. Let Demi Moore be your guide here: the low cowl-neck in the front extends to her ribcage but is expertly placed so as not to show too much skin. The side slit adds dimension but similarly stops before being too revealing.

Margaret Qualley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is lacy and delicate on Margaret Qualley (perfect for the bride who wants to go classic). But, there are modern touches, too: it's semi-sheer past her hips to the floor, and the bustling around the hips is asymmetrical. Check out that mini-chain around her waist!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a lot of gorgeous dresses at Cannes, which means it's the perfect place to look for bridal inspiration. This Grecian-inspired gown on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has soft and stunning details: a pin on one side, and sheer sparkles on the top.

Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your taste runs to the simpler side of things, and you grew up in the '90s (or are inspired by them), there are lots of red carpet photos for you. Not surprisingly, Elizabeth Hurley is an icon to reference: here, she offers a simple but beautifully tailored mermaid option with a pretty halter neck.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of a veil, have you considered...a cape?? Seriously, though, Hailey Bieber looks so chic with this furred duster, which adds major drama to her simple white gown. It won't be the last time we see white and black paired together for a gorgeous graphic look.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White and black can go together, even in a bridal look! This is Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys, with a gorgeous sculptural gown and looooong black gloves with matching choker. Swapping out the jewelry and shoes for something more "bridal" would make this more thematic.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's say you want to zag completely and go with a style that's both over the top and daring. Michelle Williams is wearing a teeny tiny minidress, but thanks to the oversized sleeves and enormous tulle train, she looks more "frothy" and less "naked."

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you happen to like Grecian dresses, Alessandra Ambrosio is good inspiration for you generally (she's got a boho chic style that feels quite flowy). This looks like a high-end formal shirt dress, thanks to the collar, and the slit on top and bottom gives capital-d Drama.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want your wedding dress to inspire "lady getting married" and "Marie Antoinette" in equal measure, opt for a dramatic shape like this one on Ariana Grande! You don't have to go sheer on the bottom; adding a lining allows for a fuller, more bridal effect.

Greta Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee has a cool and almost architectural style, which is great for the avant-garde bride who doesn't want to look like literally anyone else. The long, asymmetric hemline allows for a little drama (and gives it a more bridal feel), but adding layers on the back would add to the vibe.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want simple, straightforward, and chic as heck, Jennifer Lawrence has your inspiration. This wouldn't be out of place at an event in the 1970s, but the slightly higher waistline and long hem (going all the way to the floor) signal that this is, in fact, a modern dress.

Audrey Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let the classics inspire you just as much as the modern-day dresses! Audrey Hepburn is at the London premiere of Breakfast At Tiffany's, and this simple ballgown has an absolutely stunning sequinned belt. If you like, keep the long gloves to really channel the '60s!

Kelly Rowland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is, unsurprisingly, Cannes. Kelly Rowland is showing how a white dress doesn't have to look boring or stuffy; the swooping, asymmetric fabric at her shoulder adds visual interest, and the long side train at the bottom allows the eye to travel in one long line from top to bottom.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you know your fashion history, you'll know that Anne Hathaway is channeling Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress that skyrocketed her to fame in the '90s. If you work in fashion or you're always wearing couture, this is the perfect way to channel your style.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to popular belief, you can add a little color to your bridal gown. While we often see a more drastic black or something very subtle like pink or tan, a pretty red is absolutely standout. Just make sure something matches, like Angelina Jolie's red lip.

Gisele Bündchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress could easily skew too sheer, given that it's made of literal strips of fabric sewn close together (it looks like Gisele Bündchen has a lining in places to prevent accidental skin reveals). But if you throw on a veil or cape, it immediately looks more "finished."

Candice Swanepoel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a style that relies on shape for visual interest (you like an oversized blazer, for example, or a deeply wide leg pant), then go for a wedding dress that leans in. Candice Swanepoel pulls off the side bustle and long side train to absolute perfection.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford's white bandage Versace dress at the Oscars is legendary at this point. If you recreate this gown, a lot of people will know your exact reference point. She's even wearing white shoes and glamorous jewelry, if you wanted to copy the look head to toe!

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a low, low neck that doesn't feel like it'll slip at any moment, opt for this navel-grazing option on Sydney Sweeney. (You'll also be investing in boob tape, FYI). The substantial necklaces make the whole thing feel maximalist instead of chilly.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can steer clear of the '70s hair, but this simple and slightly ornate gown would look great on a lot of people. The bow and crystals might skew a little twee, but the low back and long length add in a dose of class and modernity. As an added bonus: the dress is the jewelry!

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to go with a big gown but don't necessarily want to look "Cinderella-inspired," Gemma Chan has the perfect inspiration for you. The pretty floral lace pattern is classic, but strategic: the bodice and bottom go without it, breaking up the pattern nicely.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of her most gorgeous looks of all time, Sienna Miller at the 2007 Golden Globes is boho chic in all the right ways. The gold sequin pattern would be so surprising (in the best way) if you walked down the aisle in it. If you want a modern version, just edit the neckline.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I mean...if you're going to reference anyone, let it be the most iconic bombshell of all time?? Instead of that gorgeous foldover neckline, you could opt for a shrug or short cape. Or just go without and choose a fitted silhouette top to bottom. It's your wedding!

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your style is the most minimal imaginable, then go with something sleek and simple. You can still add points of visual interest: this gown on Zendaya has a low back and sides (which you can modify if you don't want to show as much skin), as well as a halter neck.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Imagine going vintage on your wedding day!! Granted, Olivia Rodrigo is wearing a very famous vintage Versace, which might not be something the rest of us can replicate, exactly. But going with something 1990s-inspired or actually from the 1990s is so cool.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Viola Davis' favorite dresses from Cannes is also a great bridal-inspired look. A simple one-shoulder gown is a gorgeous wedding day outfit, and adding in a shrug with feathers galore (which pick up the color of the carpet! I die!) is the chef's kiss you need.

Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gown literally looks like it has sheer, rainbow scales all over it. Honestly, that's really all the adornment you need. Granted, Kaia Gerber is a very tall supermodel, but the column shape and long, to-the-floor hemline allow for so much length.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's 2023 BAFTAs look—one of her best red carpet moments—doubles as chic bridal-wear. If you wanted it to be simpler, you could get rid of the shoulder detail (or add in a train at the back), but you should absolutely keep the long black gloves.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Imagine walking down the aisle in this. Gigi Hadid is at the Met Gala and thus giving us a train-worthy moment of the red carpet. But the bride who wants to make A Statement and add some dramatic detailing to her white gown should absolutely go for it. It's your special day!